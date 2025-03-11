Police release more details on murder of InfoWars reporter Jamie White as search for suspects continues

The investigation into the death of InfoWars reporter Jamie White continued Tuesday, and the Austin Police Department (APD) announced the victim likely died during a burglary.

The APD responded to a call about a shooting in South Austin at around 11:56 p.m. Saturday night and found White, 36, "lying on the ground in the parking lot with apparent trauma to his body.

"White was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 12:19 a.m. on March 10, 2025," the statement noted. "Homicide Detectives and Crime Scene Specialists responded to process the scene and interview witnesses.

"The initial investigation shows that White was shot and killed in the parking lot of the apartment complex in which he lived. The suspects then fled the scene," police added. "Detectives believe the suspects were possibly burglarizing White’s vehicle, when he interrupted them."

According to FOX 7 Austin, there were 57 crimes reported at White's apartment complex in 2024, including vehicle thefts, aggravated assaults and at least one burglary. Yecca Aaron, a friend of White, told FOX 7 the journalist stayed at work late before he was killed.

"Literally right when he got home, all that happened," Aaron said. "It’s crazy that he’s gone just like that.

"I keep going back and forth between feelings of anger and sadness."

Aaron also said that White "liked to stand for truths, and he spoke up for what he believed in."

"His work was his life," she said. "He loved going to work. He never slacked off at work. His articles were very well written. That was what he was meant to do, was to write articles.

"I really don't think it was he was targeted because of where he worked. I think he was just targeted because he was right there in the right place at the wrong time."

In a statement, InfoWars blamed White's death on "the policies of the Soros Austin, TX D.A. Jose Garza."

"We pledge that Jamie’s tragic death will not be in vain, and those responsible for this senseless violence will be brought to justice," the statement said. "Jamie’s important work will be carried on through InfoWars, our readers, and our cherished listeners."

The APD is asking anyone with information related to the case to call them at 512-974-TIPS.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Travis County District Attorney's Office for comment.