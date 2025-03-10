InfoWars reporter Jamie White 'brutally murdered' near Austin residential area, outlet says

Texas authorities are investigating after an InfoWars reporter was killed in Austin, Texas, on Sunday night.

InfoWars founder Alex Jones announced on Monday that one of his reporters, Jamie White, was "brutally murdered" around midnight.

FOX 7 Austin reported that the homicide, which was Austin's eighth murder of 2025, took place in the 2300 block of Douglas Street in South Austin, a residential neighborhood.

The outlet reported that Austin Police Department (APD) officers arrived at the scene and "found an adult male with obvious signs of trauma." The victim was transported to a hospital, where he died.

In a statement, InfoWars announced that it was "deeply saddened" to report White's death.

"We are deeply saddened to inform you that InfoWars Reporter Jamie White was brutally murdered around midnight Sunday night due, in part, to the policies of the Soros Austin, TX D.A. Jose Garza," the outlet's statement read.

"We pledge that Jamie’s tragic death will not be in vain, and those responsible for this senseless violence will be brought to justice," the statement continued. "Jamie’s important work will be carried on through InfoWars, our readers, and our cherished listeners."

Austin has experienced an influx of crime in recent years. The APD notoriously asked residents to call 311 if they got robbed near an ATM during a staffing shortage in 2023.

In August 2024, residents of the city's Montopolis neighborhood told KVUE-TV that crime was on the rise and expressed fear for their safety.

"It’s making the hair on my arms stand up. To hear eight, nine, ten shots. Just bam, bam, bam. Where are those bullets going?" one local said. "I don't want to be shot sleeping in my bed."

Fox News Digital reached out to the APD for additional information.



Fox News Digital's Terence Kenny and Brie Stimson contributed to this report.