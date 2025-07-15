Police investigate 'suspicious disappearance' of elderly man linked to cryptocurrency fortune

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An active investigation is underway in Southern California for a missing man that police are calling a "suspicious disappearance."

Investigators with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department released new information in the hopes of locating Naiping Hou, a 74-year-old resident of Rancho Cucamonga.

He was reported missing by his family on May 4, 2025, according to authorities.

Investigators discovered "extensive fraudulent activity" in Hou’s bank accounts around the time he disappeared.

Officials said his cell phone was also used by unknown individual(s) to impersonate him in communications with family members.

Authorities are now suspecting he may have been abducted.

Family members of Hou told KABC that they believe the incident could be connected to their financial success in the cryptocurrency industry, and are offering a $250,000 reward in hopes of securing his safe return.

"I miss him dearly," said Wen Hou, referring to his father, Naiping Hou. "He's always been a guiding presence in my life."

Wen Hou, who the outlet reported amassed significant wealth through cryptocurrency and previously donated $1.1 million to USC’s Keck School of Medicine for heart disease research, suspects someone may have stolen his father's identity and drained over $1 million from his bank accounts.

He also believes the person responsible has been pretending to be his father, using text messages to communicate with the family under false pretenses.

"It's surreal to think someone could be impersonating my dad through text," Wen Hou explained.

According to Wen Hou, the strange series of events may have started in January 2025, when his father was overseeing home renovations following a severe water leak.

"He didn’t raise any red flags at the time. We knew he was getting quotes from various contractors," Wen Hou recalled. "He was temporarily living in an apartment covered by insurance, so he wasn't hands-on with the daily construction work."

After the house was repaired in March, Nai Ping joined Wen and a group of friends for a fishing trip, where everything "seemed normal," until things took a dramatic turn.

"Something really bizarre is going on," Wen Hou said. "The place was completely cleared out. No people, no vehicles, not even garbage left behind."

The family later learned that several of Naiping Hou's bank accounts had been emptied, with over $1 million missing.

"Funds were being transferred out to purchase gold online," Wen Hou explained, adding that his father's accounts were also used to buy cryptocurrency and large gold bars. "He’s not tech-savvy at all, so I don’t know how he could've done any of that himself."

"We're really worried, and we really want my dad back," he continued.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help to find Naiping Hou. He is described as an Asian male, 5’7" tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds. He has black hair, black eyes, and has a birthmark on his left upper shoulder.

Additionally, investigators are seeking information about a silver Toyota Yaris in connection with Nai Ping Hou’s disappearance.

"There’s been a significant amount of unauthorized activity in his bank accounts," Mara Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told KABC. "We're deeply concerned for his well-being and focused on bringing him home safely."

According to a website dedicated to the search for Naiping Hou, he is originally from China and is a husband, father, and grandfather who is semi-retired. He is said to spend his time "woodworking, playing ping pong at a local recreation center, and staying active in his community."

"The Hou family has long been committed to hard work, family values, and giving back—making generous contributions to education and public safety organizations as part of their dedication to helping others," a statement on the website reads.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Detective Vanayes Quezada, Specialized Investigations Division, at (909) 890-4848.

