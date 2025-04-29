New York political candidate vanishes, clothes found on beach

Detectives in Nassau County, New York, are searching for a missing Democratic political candidate and field organizer who has been missing since last Thursday and was last seen on Long Island.

"According to detectives, Petros Krommidas, 29, was last seen in Baldwin," the Nassau County Police Department said in a press release. "He was last seen wearing a camouflage print sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. He is believed to be in the Long Beach area."

In a social media post, people identified as Krommidas' family members by NBC 4 asked for the public's help in finding Krommidas and said that his personal items were recovered from the beach on Thursday.

"On Wednesday, April 23, Petey parked his car by the Allegria Hotel in Long Beach, New York. He locked his car, took a towel, and around 10:30 PM walked onto the beach to exercise, just as he had done many times before," the post says. "On Thursday, April 24, the police found his towel, clothes, and phone left on the beach. Since then, search efforts have been ongoing, but we need the public’s help."

HARRIS FAULKNER HOSTS ‘AMERICA’S MOST WANTED: MISSING PERSONS' ON FOX

The post describes Krommidas as "no stranger to cold water training" and says he planned to compete in an upcoming triathlon.

Krommidas is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 230 pounds.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he has worked for the Nassau County Democratic Party for more than a year and as a field organizer for five months. He is also listed as a candidate for Nassau County Legislator in the 4th District.

He attended Columbia University and lists himself as an Intercollegiate Rowing Association national champion.

PRINCETON STUDENT MISSING FOR DAYS AS POSSIBLE KEY CLUE LEADS POLICE TO LAKE

An official from the Democratic Party in Nassua County spoke highly of Krommidas.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are heartbroken over the disappearance of Petros Krommidas," County Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs told NBC 4. "Petros is a bright, driven young man who has been a strong voice for Democratic values. He is well respected by the community and represents the very best of our next generation of leaders. We are keeping Petros and his family in our prayers and remain hopeful for his safe return."

The Nassau County Police Department did not return a request for comment.