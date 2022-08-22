Expand / Collapse search
Police detonate potential bomb inside West Virginia court building: reports

A bomb squad is on the scene, and Bluefield city officials say the threat is at a federal building

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
Police responded to a potential bomb threat in downtown Bluefield, West Virginia, according to reports.

Reports say a loud boom could be heard outside the federal courthouse after a police bomb squad yelled "Fire in the hole!" Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow told reporters that three suspicious devices had been found inside the courthouse early Monday morning, prompting a police response, according to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. 

"We are in the middle of investigating this," Dillow told the outlet.

A bomb squad from nearby Charleston arrived soon afterward, and the devices were detonated at 11:40 a.m., according to the Telegraph. No smoke or debris was reportedly visible, indicating a controlled detonation.

Police evacuated the courthouse and several buildings nearby prior to the explosion.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

