Plane crash at Reagan Washington National Airport prompts massive response, ground stop

All flights at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, were halted on Wednesday night after a small aircraft went down.

The DC Fire and EMS Department confirmed in a post on X that a small aircraft went down in the Potomac River vicinity near Reagan National Airport, adding that fireboats were on the scene.

The Washington D.C. Police Department posted on X that it was responding to an apparent air crash in the Potomac River, adding that multiple agencies were responding.

Video of the scene shows numerous emergency crews responding.

One video posted to X and captured from the Webcam at the Kennedy Center caught what appears to be a mid-air explosion near the Potomac River.

Fox News Digital has reached out the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority for more information.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.