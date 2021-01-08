Pittsburgh police officer who attended Trump rally in DC under investigation after Capitol protests

A Pittsburgh police officer is under investigation after he posted a photo of himself attending a rally for President Trump in Washington, D.C., the same day that pro-Trump rioters stormed the nation's Capitol.

The photo, which was reportedly posted on his Facebook account, featured Thomas Goldie, an officer in the Zelienople Borough Police Department, wearing a hat that said "Trump MAGA 2020 f--- your feelings," according to reports by CBS Pittsburgh.

Zelienople Police Chief Jim Miller told WTAE that the officer was not part of the crowd that broke into the Capitol but added that the matter has been turned over to the borough’s legal department and they will investigate further.

The police department did not respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The chaos that erupted in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday took place after Trump held a rally urging his supporters to go to the Capitol and "fight" for the "stolen election."

Trump's baseless claims at widespread election fraud – that ultimately culminated in a violent day of mayhem that upended a joint session of Congress, forcing senators and House members into hiding, and killing five people – has lawmakers in Congress seriously weighing the prospect of impeachment.

More than 80 people have been arrested and the FBI is pursuing arrests for dozens of other suspected participants who charged the building, overwhelming law enforcement on that day.

Former Pennsylvania State Rep. Rick Saccone was forced to resign from a teaching position after boasting about his participation in the riots. Meanwhile, a delegate from West Virginia, Derrick Evans, is resisting pressure to do the same after he posted a video of himself inside the Capitol amid a mob of Trump supporters.