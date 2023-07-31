Pilot survives small plane crash off South Carolina beach; investigation underway by FAA and NTSB

A small plane carrying only the pilot crashed in the water off a South Carolina beach popular among tourists, officials said.

The single-engine monoplane was flying a banner before falling into the ocean near Myrtle Beach around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration. The local fire department is treating the pilot, whose injuries are not immediately known, WCSC-TV reported.

An eyewitness posted on Facebook that the pilot was conscious and speaking after being taken to shore. The Myrtle Beach Police Department did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking more information.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.