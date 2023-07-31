Expand / Collapse search
South Carolina
Published

Pilot survives small plane crash off South Carolina beach; investigation underway by FAA and NTSB

Small single-engine monoplane, which was flying a banner at the time, went down into the ocean

Associated Press
A small plane carrying only the pilot crashed in the water off a South Carolina beach popular among tourists, officials said.

The single-engine monoplane was flying a banner before falling into the ocean near Myrtle Beach around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration. The local fire department is treating the pilot, whose injuries are not immediately known, WCSC-TV reported.

South Carolina Fox News graphic

A pilot was injured after a banner plane crash near a popular tourist beach in South Carolina. 

An eyewitness posted on Facebook that the pilot was conscious and speaking after being taken to shore. The Myrtle Beach Police Department did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking more information.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.