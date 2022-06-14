Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Phoenix police officer shot, rushed to hospital, cops say

Phoenix authorities have not disclosed the medical condition of the wounded police officer

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Phoenix police officer was shot Tuesday, authorities said. 

The officer was rushed to a hospital and the crime scene was active, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the area of 39th Avenue and Baseline Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officials have not disclosed details of the shooting or if any arrests have been made. 

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.

