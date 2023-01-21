Philadelphia volunteer youth coach charged for allegedly sexually assaulting teenage girls

A volunteer youth coach was arrested in Philadelphia and charged with the alleged sexual assault of two teenage girls, according to police.

Timothy Foster, 38, was wanted for the sexual assaults and turned himself in on Thursday. Philadelphia Police said he sexually assaulted and had an inappropriate relationship with two teenage girls, according to FOX 29.

Foster was a volunteer youth coach at the Port Richmond Tigers Sports Athletic Association.

Police said in a press conference on Friday the investigation began after a 14-year-old girl reported on Jan. 9 that Foster assaulted her.

On Jan. 11, a 13-year-old girl also told police that Foster assaulted her.

Investigators found lengthy messages on social media exchanged between Foster and the two girls, police said.

Police also said some of the alleged assaults took place in Foster's home as other teenage girls were inside the residence.

Foster was charged with indecent assault, corruption of minors, sexual assault, rape and other related charges.

Police said they suspect there could be other victims and encouraged them to come forward.