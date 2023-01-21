Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia
Published

Philadelphia volunteer youth coach charged for allegedly sexually assaulting teenage girls

Timothy Foster, 38, was charged with indecent assault, corruption of minors, sexual assault, rape and other charges

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A volunteer youth coach was arrested in Philadelphia and charged with the alleged sexual assault of two teenage girls, according to police.

Timothy Foster, 38, was wanted for the sexual assaults and turned himself in on Thursday. Philadelphia Police said he sexually assaulted and had an inappropriate relationship with two teenage girls, according to FOX 29.

Foster was a volunteer youth coach at the Port Richmond Tigers Sports Athletic Association.

TWO DEAD, 1 CRITICALLY INJURED AFTER SHOOTING INSIDE PHILLY TAKEOUT RESTAURANT

Timothy Foster sexually assaulted and had an inappropriate relationship with two teenage girls, police said.

Timothy Foster sexually assaulted and had an inappropriate relationship with two teenage girls, police said. (Philadelphia Police)

Police said in a press conference on Friday the investigation began after a 14-year-old girl reported on Jan. 9 that Foster assaulted her. 

On Jan. 11, a 13-year-old girl also told police that Foster assaulted her.

Investigators found lengthy messages on social media exchanged between Foster and the two girls, police said.

A volunteer youth coach was arrested in Philadelphia and charged with the sexual assault of two teenage girls, according to police.

A volunteer youth coach was arrested in Philadelphia and charged with the sexual assault of two teenage girls, according to police. (iStock)

SECURITY SHOOTS ARMED SUSPECT OUTSIDE OF PHILADEPHIA FEDERAL COURT BUILDING

Police also said some of the alleged assaults took place in Foster's home as other teenage girls were inside the residence. 

Foster was charged with indecent assault, corruption of minors, sexual assault, rape and other related charges.

Foster was charged with indecent assault, corruption of minors, sexual assault, rape and other related charges.

Foster was charged with indecent assault, corruption of minors, sexual assault, rape and other related charges. (Philadelphia Police)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said they suspect there could be other victims and encouraged them to come forward. 