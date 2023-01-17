Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia
Published

Security shoots armed suspect outside of Philadelphia federal court building

The FBI is leading an Assault on a Federal Officer investigation

Haley Chi-Sing
By Haley Chi-Sing | Fox News
close
Law enforcement responds to an officer-involved shooting at a Philadelphia federal building Video

Law enforcement responds to an officer-involved shooting at a Philadelphia federal building

An armed suspect was shot by a court security officer after he brandished several sharp weapons. (WTFX)

An armed suspect was shot by security staff outside a Philadelphia federal court building Tuesday morning during an officer-involved shooting. 

A man believed to be in his 40s parked his vehicle illegally in a reserved parking spot on the west side of the U.S. Federal Courthouse around 9:30 am local time when a court security guard approached him, U.S. Marshal's Service Public Affairs officer Robert Clark said during a press conference following the incident. 

The suspect proceeded to exit his car and displayed "sharp-edged weapons" to the officer, Clark said. The security officer gave the suspect multiple verbal commands that he drop his weapons. The suspect did not comply with the officer's warnings and continued to make his way toward the federal building. 

"That court security officer feared for his life and discharged his weapons multiple times," Clark said.

SUSPECTS IN PHILADELPHIA HIGH SCHOOL AMBUSH SHOOTING THAT KILLED A TEENAGE GIRL ORDERED TO STAND TRIAL

The suspect was then shot, fell to the ground, and was taken into custody by other court security officers. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was sent to surgery. He is currently in critical condition, sources told Fox 29. 

U.S. Marshals investigating the area in which a suspect was illegally parked in front of the federal courthouse armed with weapons in Philadelphia, PA. The suspect was shot by a security officer. (Credit: WTXF)

U.S. Marshals investigating the area in which a suspect was illegally parked in front of the federal courthouse armed with weapons in Philadelphia, PA. The suspect was shot by a security officer. (Credit: WTXF) (Credit: WTFX)

Clark did not specify what type of weapons the suspect had in his possession or exactly how many times the suspect was shot. 

PHILADELPHIA QUADRUPLE SHOOTING: 3 DEAD AFTER AT LEAST 50 SHOTS FIRED, NO ARRESTS MADE

  • Officers at Philadelphia scene.
    Image 1 of 2

    An armed suspect was shot by security staff outside a federal court building Tuesday morning during an officer-involved shooting in Philadelphia, PA. The suspect was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.  (WTFX)

  • Law enforcement officers standing on the street next to caution tape.
    Image 2 of 2

    Law enforcement standing outside of the federal court building after a security officer shot an armed suspect in Philadelphia, PA. The suspect was parked outside of the courthouse armed with unidentified weapons. (WTXF)

The FBI is currently "leading an Assault on a Federal Officer investigation related to the incident; as the investigation ongoing," FBI Philadelphia Public Affairs officer Carrie Adamowski told Fox News Digital. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Haley Chi-Sing is a Fox News Digital production assistant. You can reach her at @haleychising on Twitter.