Security shoots armed suspect outside of Philadelphia federal court building

An armed suspect was shot by security staff outside a Philadelphia federal court building Tuesday morning during an officer-involved shooting.

A man believed to be in his 40s parked his vehicle illegally in a reserved parking spot on the west side of the U.S. Federal Courthouse around 9:30 am local time when a court security guard approached him, U.S. Marshal's Service Public Affairs officer Robert Clark said during a press conference following the incident.

The suspect proceeded to exit his car and displayed "sharp-edged weapons" to the officer, Clark said. The security officer gave the suspect multiple verbal commands that he drop his weapons. The suspect did not comply with the officer's warnings and continued to make his way toward the federal building.

"That court security officer feared for his life and discharged his weapons multiple times," Clark said.

The suspect was then shot, fell to the ground, and was taken into custody by other court security officers. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was sent to surgery. He is currently in critical condition, sources told Fox 29.

Clark did not specify what type of weapons the suspect had in his possession or exactly how many times the suspect was shot.

The FBI is currently "leading an Assault on a Federal Officer investigation related to the incident; as the investigation ongoing," FBI Philadelphia Public Affairs officer Carrie Adamowski told Fox News Digital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.