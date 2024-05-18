Philadelphia university president reacts after at least 75 anti-Israel protesters descend on campus

A group of at least 75 anti-Israel agitators staged an encampment at Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday evening.

According to a statement by Drexel University President John Fry, 75 pro-Palestinian protesters set up an encampment on campus at the Korman Quad on Saturday evening.

Fry said the individuals participated in the Philly Palestine Coalition’s Nakba Day march to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The president said that encampment raised "understandable concerns" about safety on campus.

"There have been many well-documented instances of hateful speech and intimidating behavior at other campus demonstrations," Fry said.

Drexel Police Public Safety is monitoring the encampment to "ensure that it is peaceful and non-disruptive" and that participants "will behave respectfully toward one another," Fry said.

"We will be prepared to respond quickly to any disruptive or threatening behavior by anyone," Fry said.

The president of the Philadelphia university reiterated that they would "not tolerate" campus destruction, harassment or intimidation of students, faculty or staff and any speech that is "explicitly racist, antisemitic, or Islamophobic."

"Nor will we allow anyone who is not a member of the Drexel community to trespass into our buildings and student residences," Fry said.

Drexel University's Public Safety said that all buildings are on lockdown and open only to those with clearance.

The protest at Drexel University came just one day after 19 individuals were arrested at the nearby University of Pennsylvania.

Police confirmed to Fox News Digital that there were 19 arrests following the protest at the university's Fisher Bennett Hall.

