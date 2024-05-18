Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia

Philadelphia university president reacts after at least 75 anti-Israel protesters descend on campus

Drexel University president said that violence and harassment would not be tolerated

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Police arrest anti-Israel protesters at UPenn Video

Police arrest anti-Israel protesters at UPenn

Anti-Israel protests continue on college campuses, now spread to University of Pennsylvania. 

A group of at least 75 anti-Israel agitators staged an encampment at Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday evening.

According to a statement by Drexel University President John Fry, 75 pro-Palestinian protesters set up an encampment on campus at the Korman Quad on Saturday evening.

Fry said the individuals participated in the Philly Palestine Coalition’s Nakba Day march to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. 

19 UPENN ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTERS ARRESTED AFTER ATTEMPT TO OCCUPY BUILDING: POLICE

Encampment on Penn's campus

Pro-Palestinian students and faculty of Drexel University, Temple University and the University of Pennsylvania demonstrate as they spend the night where they erected an encampment at the University of Pennsylvania campus in Philadelphia on April 25, 2024. (Getty Images )

The president said that encampment raised "understandable concerns" about safety on campus.

"There have been many well-documented instances of hateful speech and intimidating behavior at other campus demonstrations," Fry said.

BLACK STUDENT ERUPTS ON ANTI-ISRAEL 'WHITE LIBS' FOR BLOCKING PATH ON CAMPUS: ‘COSPLAYING AS THE OPPRESSED’

Drexel Police Public Safety is monitoring the encampment to "ensure that it is peaceful and non-disruptive" and that participants "will behave respectfully toward one another," Fry said.

"We will be prepared to respond quickly to any disruptive or threatening behavior by anyone," Fry said.

Anti-Israel protests on Penn's campus

An encampment at Drexel University from April 2024. The Drexel University president said that campus destruction, harassment and intimidation would not be tolerated.  (Getty Images )

The president of the Philadelphia university reiterated that they would "not tolerate" campus destruction, harassment or intimidation of students, faculty or staff and any speech that is "explicitly racist, antisemitic, or Islamophobic."

"Nor will we allow anyone who is not a member of the Drexel community to trespass into our buildings and student residences," Fry said.

Drexel University's Public Safety said that all buildings are on lockdown and open only to those with clearance. 

UPenn anti-Israel encampment removed

An anti-Israel encampment is removed Friday at the University of Pennsylvania campus in Philadelphia. (WTXF)

The protest at Drexel University came just one day after 19 individuals were arrested at the nearby University of Pennsylvania. 

Police confirmed to Fox News Digital that there were 19 arrests following the protest at the university's Fisher Bennett Hall. 

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the university, six students were among those arrested, while 12 people were cited for failure to disperse, among other charges. Twelve individuals were later released, FOX 29 reported.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.