Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia
Published

Philadelphia police release images of 4 suspects wanted in fatal shooting of teen walking to school

Devin Weedon, 15, fatally shot in chest during apparent robbery while walking to Simon Gratz High School

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Police in Philadelphia have released images of the four suspects sought in the killing of a 15-year-old boy who was walking to school on Monday morning.

Devin Weedon was fatally shot in his chest after four unknown Black males approached him during an apparent robbery attempt as the teen was on his way to Simon Gratz High School, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

On Thursday, investigators released surveillance video excerpts showing the four suspects walking along a sidewalk as they surround a blurred individual and later fleeing the scene.

Police said an altercation ensued between Weedon and the four males before the shooting. Weedon, a sophomore, later died from his injuries.

PHILADELPHIA TEEN TOLD MOM ‘I LOVE YOU’ BEFORE BEING KILLED ON WAY TO SCHOOL

The four suspects were pictured on surveillance camera walking along the sidewalk just before the shooting and later fleeing the area.

The four suspects were pictured on surveillance camera walking along the sidewalk just before the shooting and later fleeing the area. (Philadelphia Police Department)

"He was an all-around good kid, he didn't cause trouble, he didn't bother anyone," Devin's mother Wytina Burnside told FOX 29 Philadelphia. "He was trying to start his own athletic club for the youth."

Devin Weedon, 15, told his mother he loved her shortly before he was killed in an altercation.

Devin Weedon, 15, told his mother he loved her shortly before he was killed in an altercation. (FOX 29 Philadelphia)

"'I love you mom, have a good day.' That was the last thing he said to me," she added.

MAN INDICTED IN DEATH OF STILL-MISSING MISSISSIPPI STUDENT

  • surveillance image of suspect
    Image 1 of 4

    The first suspect was described as a Black male, wearing a black over gray "Nike" brand hooded jacket with a white stripe separating the black and gray, black pants with a yellow Ferrari logo on the upper right thigh, white socks and light color shoes. The male was wearing a dark mask and was observed armed with a gun. (Philadelphia Police Department)

  • surveillance image of suspect
    Image 2 of 4

    The second suspect was described as a Black male, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a red design on the front and back and PARADOX written on the back, black pants and athletic shoes with white and black markings and red heals. (Philadelphia Police Department)

  • surveillance image of suspect
    Image 3 of 4

    The third suspect was described as a Black male, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the District Council 33 logo on the left chest, black pants, black with white Adidas brand athletic shoes, and a camouflage patterned mask. (Philadelphia Police Department)

  • surveillance image of suspect
    Image 4 of 4

    The fourth suspect was described as a Black male, wearing a puffy winter coat with a Guess logo on the left upper shoulder over a green hooded sweatshirt, black pants, orange socks, dark-colored shoes, dark-colored mask and a red Philadelphia Phillies baseball style hat under the hooded sweatshirt. (Philadelphia Police Department)

So far this school year, gun violence in the city has killed 18 students and wounded 81, the School District of Philadelphia told the station. Weedon’s death marked the 19th student killed.

No arrests have been made in the case.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities offered a $30,000 reward and asked anyone with information about the suspects or the shooting to call the department’s Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335.