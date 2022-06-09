Philadelphia mass shooting: Two suspects arrested on murder charges

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two suspects accused of firing guns into a crowd following a fight in downtown Philadelphia on Saturday were arrested on murder charges in Richmond, Virginia, on Thursday morning.

The shooting, which broke out in the city's entertainment district shortly before midnight, left three people dead and 11 others wounded.

Quadir Dukes Hill, 18, was charged with murder in the shooting death of Alexis Quinn, who authorities say was an innocent bystander.

Nahjee Whittington, who was 17 years old at the time of the shooting but turned 18 just days ago, was charged with murder in the death of 22-year-old Kristopher Minners, who was also an innocent victim.

Two other individuals have been arrested and charged for their alleged involvement in a fight and shootout that preceded the incident involving Dukes Hill and Whittington.

Officials have previously said that three other men got into a fight then pulled out guns and started firing. Gregory Jackson, 34, was killed.

Jackson's friend, Rashaan Vereen, 34, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and other charges.

Another man, Quran Garner, was charged with two counts each of aggravated assault and aggravated assault on law enforcement officers.

Officials said that Dukes Hill and Whittington did not know the other men who got into a fight and started indiscriminately firing into the crowd.

"They pull out their guns. I don't know what they could be thinking, but they fired and they hit two innocent people," deputy police commissioner Ben Naish said Thursday.

"We believe that all the people responsible for the violence at this point are in custody."