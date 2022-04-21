Philadelphia man fatally shot while answering front door, police seeking 2 gunmen

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Philadelphia man was shot and killed early Thursday after he answered his front door and two gunmen opened fire, authorities said.

The victim, identified as a 31-year-old male, died inside his house in the 500 block of Marwood Road just after midnight, FOX29 Philadelphia reported, citing police.

Two male suspects knocked on the victim’s door and began shooting when he opened it, police said.

"After he opens the door and gets shot, it appears he ran a few feet back into the house and collapsed," Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small told WPVI-TV.

Police said responding officers found the victim lying on his living room floor with gunshot wounds. Investigators found 11 shell casings scattered inside and outside the home. It appeared the gunmen also fired several shots through the window of the home.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said that two of the victim’s family members were inside the house when gunfire erupted, but neither suffered injuries.

Investigators believe the suspects fled in an SUV. Authorities are continuing to investigate.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Philadelphia Police Department but didn't immediately hear back.

As of Wednesday, citywide homicides in Philadelphia were down 6%, with 145 murders year-to-date compared to 154 reported during the same period last year, according to public police data.

Citywide shooting incidents rose to 1,136 as of Sunday – a 3.37% increase year-to-date compared to the 1,099 shootings incidents reported during the same period in 2021, according to police statistics.