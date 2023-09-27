Philadelphia looting: Dozens arrested after mobs ransack multiple retail stores

At least 52 people have been arrested after mobs of young people ransacked multiple upscale retail stores in several parts of Philadelphia during an hours-long crime spree, police said.

As of Wednesday morning, 49 adults and three juveniles had been arrested, the Philadelphia Police Department told Fox News Digital. Video footage posted to social media showed looters swarming popular retailers like Apple, Lululemon and Footlocker and others.

Authorities were also investigating where several cars were stolen off a lot, Fox Philadelphia reported.

PHILADELPHIA POLICE FIND FLIGHT ATTENDANT DEAD WITH CLOTH IN MOUTH INSIDE HOTEL ROOM

The rampage came hours after a judge dismissed charges against former police officer Mark Dial in the shooting death of 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry.

"This had nothing to do with the protests," Interim Commissioner John Stanford told reporters. "What we had tonight was a bunch of criminal opportunists take advantage of a situation to make an attempt to destroy our city."

The looting started possibly sometime around 8 p.m. as officers responded to reports of large crowds of juveniles allegedly ransacking stores in the Center City business corridor of the 9th District.

Video footage showed crowds of people ransacking an Apple store, making away with tablets and iPhones. FOX 29's Steve Keeley noted that many of the stolen Apple products were left behind due to the device's comprehensive anti-theft technology.

Around 100 people stole items from a Lululemon store. Video footage showed officers trying to make arrests as looters exited the store. Authorities were investigating reports of a caravan of vehicles going from location-to-location to steal.

Fox News Digital has reached out to several retail chains impacted by Tuesday's events.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An influencer knows a "Meatball" was reportedly arrested while livestreaming the lawlessness.

"This is what happens when we don’t get justice in this city," she allegedly said in one video.