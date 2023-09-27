Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia looting: Dozens arrested after mobs ransack multiple retail stores

Video footage of the looting shows mobs of people making away with electronics and various items after breaking windows and gates to get into retail shops

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
Philadelphia Police Commissioner calls looters criminals: 'Everyone should be angry' Video

Philadelphia Police Commissioner calls looters criminals: 'Everyone should be angry'

Interim Commissioner John Stanford called the lotters who ravaged stores in Center City, Philadelphia on Tuesday night "criminals."

At least 52 people have been arrested after mobs of young people ransacked multiple upscale retail stores in several parts of Philadelphia during an hours-long crime spree, police said. 

As of Wednesday morning, 49 adults and three juveniles had been arrested, the Philadelphia Police Department told Fox News Digital. Video footage posted to social media showed looters swarming popular retailers like Apple, Lululemon and Footlocker and others.

Authorities were also investigating where several cars were stolen off a lot, Fox Philadelphia reported. 

PHILADELPHIA POLICE FIND FLIGHT ATTENDANT DEAD WITH CLOTH IN MOUTH INSIDE HOTEL ROOM

Clothes in a pile outside a Lululemon on a Philadelphia street during mass looting events

Philadelphia Police sit outside the Lululemon store on Wednesday morning in Philadelphia. A flash mob-style ransacking and vandalism to downtown stores Tuesday night came after a peaceful protest over a judge’s decision to dismiss murder and other charges against a Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed a driver, Eddie Irizarry, through a rolled-up window.  (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

The rampage came hours after a judge dismissed charges against former police officer Mark Dial in the shooting death of 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry.

"This had nothing to do with the protests," Interim Commissioner John Stanford told reporters. "What we had tonight was a bunch of criminal opportunists take advantage of a situation to make an attempt to destroy our city."

The looting started possibly sometime around 8 p.m. as officers responded to reports of large crowds of juveniles allegedly ransacking stores in the Center City business corridor of the 9th District.

A view of a Philadelphia liquor store through a broken glass window that had been ransacked during Tuesday night riots.

The aftermath of ransacked liquor store in Philadelphia on Wednesday. Police say groups of teenagers swarmed into stores across Philadelphia in an apparently coordinated effort, stuffed bags with merchandise and fled. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (AP)

Video footage showed crowds of people ransacking an Apple store, making away with tablets and iPhones. FOX 29's Steve Keeley noted that many of the stolen Apple products were left behind due to the device's comprehensive anti-theft technology.

Around 100 people stole items from a Lululemon store. Video footage showed officers trying to make arrests as looters exited the store. Authorities were investigating reports of a caravan of vehicles going from location-to-location to steal. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to several retail chains impacted by Tuesday's events. 

A drug store with a broken door gate

Debris and damage sit outside SunRay Drugs Wednesday morning in Philadelphia, after it was looted Tuesday night.  (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

An influencer knows a "Meatball" was reportedly arrested while livestreaming the lawlessness. 

"This is what happens when we don’t get justice in this city," she allegedly said in one video. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.