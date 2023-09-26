Philadelphia police find flight attendant dead with cloth in mouth inside hotel room

A flight attendant was found dead with a cloth in her mouth Monday inside a hotel room in Philadelphia, authorities said.

The 66-year-old woman was found in a room in the Philadelphia Airport Marriott hotel just before 11 p.m., the Philadelphia Police Department told Fox News Digital.

The unidentified woman was found unresponsive. She was pronounced dead by first responders at the scene at around 10: 40 p.m. and her body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small called the death "suspicious" and said the won was on several medications, according to local reports.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered. Homicide detectives are investigating the death, police said.

Fox Philadelphia reported the woman was a flight attendant but did not disclose which airline she worked for. Other local reports said she worked for American Airlines.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the airline and the hotel chain.