Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime

Philadelphia police find flight attendant dead with cloth in mouth inside hotel room

The 66-year-old unidentified woman was found in a room at an airport hotel

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Philadelphia police bodycam footage released in shooting of Eddie Irizarry Video

Philadelphia police bodycam footage released in shooting of Eddie Irizarry

Authorities release bodycam footage showing fatal Aug. 14 shooting of Eddie Irizarry in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

A flight attendant was found dead with a cloth in her mouth Monday inside a hotel room in Philadelphia, authorities said. 

The 66-year-old woman was found in a room in the Philadelphia Airport Marriott hotel just before 11 p.m., the Philadelphia Police Department told Fox News Digital. 

JUDGE DISMISSES MURDER CHARGE AGAINST PHILADELPHIA POLICE OFFICER INVOLVED ON SHOOTING OF EDDIE IRIZARRY

The unidentified woman was found unresponsive. She was pronounced dead by first responders at the scene at around 10: 40 p.m. and her body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office.

The front of the Philadelphia Airport Marriott hotel where a flight attendant was found dead Monday

A flight attendant was found dead Monday at the Philadelphia Airport Marriott hotel with a cloth in her mouth, authorities said.  (Google Maps)

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small called the death "suspicious" and said the won was on several medications, according to local reports. 

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered. Homicide detectives are investigating the death, police said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Fox Philadelphia reported the woman was a flight attendant but did not disclose which airline she worked for. Other local reports said she worked for American Airlines.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the airline and the hotel chain. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.