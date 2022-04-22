Philadelphia child whose father used him as a ‘human shield’ in 2019 has died: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A child in Philadelphia who was the victim of a shooting incident in 2019 died Tuesday, police said.

Yaseem Jenkins, 3, was previously shot four times in the head, chest and lower body when his father used him as a "human shield" at just 11 months old, Fox 29 of Philadelphia reported.

While Yaseem’s body has yet to undergo an autopsy to determine the cause of death, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said during a press conference that his office believes the child passed away due to the injuries sustained in the prior shooting, KYW-TV reported.

"We are awaiting a medical examiner's report on the cause of death, but we have reason to believe his cause of death is his original injury," Krasner said, according to the report.

In October 2019, Yaseem’s father, Nafes Monroe and suspect Francisco Ortiz were believed to be involved in a drug sale when Ortiz accused Monroe of using counterfeit money, according to the report.

Ortiz then fired several rounds at Monroe, striking Yaseem, police said. Monroe was subsequently charged with using his son as a "human shield" during the incident, FOX 29 reported.

Law enforcement investigators determined Monroe brought his son to the exchange to avoid being shot at as he was knowingly using counterfeit bills, WPVI-TV reported.

"He was using counterfeit money to purchase drugs, knowing that counterfeit money is something that is very upsetting to drug dealers, and when they find out that they're being burned with counterfeit money, they act violently. And this was not the first instance of Mr. Monroe using counterfeit money," said Anthony Voci, from the district attorney's office, in 2019, per the report.

"It's our belief and our investigation has led us to believe that he intentionally had his child with him when he was making such types of purchases with the idea or belief that if someone saw that he had a child in the car they would not fire upon him," Voci added at the time, according to the report. "A human shield is probably the term that I would use."