34 people killed after boat catches fire off California's Santa Cruz Island: officials

At least 34 people have been killed after a boat caught fire off Santa Cruz Island, California, early Monday morning, fire officials have confirmed.

Fox affiliate KTTV confirmed the fatalities. Five people were rescued.

The U.S. Coast Guard said earlier it was coordinating a large rescue effort Monday in response.

KKFX-TV reported that Coast Guard Los Angeles responded to reports of a fully engulfed boat fire off Santa Cruz Island around 5 a.m.

The Coast Guard responded by both air and water, the station reported.

"The Coast Guard has launched multiple rescue assets along with assets from local agencies to assist more than 30 people in distress on a 75ft boat near Santa Cruz Island," Coast Guard LA said in a tweet shortly before 5 a.m. local time.

More details were promised as the operation continues.

