Pentagon police officer indicted for murder of suspected burglars, also charged in another incident

A Pentagon Police officer who fatally shot two suspected burglars was indicted by a Maryland grand jury Friday on charges of murder and other crimes in two separate incidents, authorities said.

Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy said Pentagon Force Protection Agency officer David Dixon will be tried on murder charges for the April 7 shooting deaths of Dominique Williams, 32, and 38-year-old James Johnson in Takoma Park.

Dixon also faces an attempted murder charge for allegedly shooting at 36-year-old Michael Thomas in that same incident, along with three counts each of assault and handgun offenses.

Two of the assault charges stem from a separate May 6, 2020 incident in which Dixon allegedly used pepper spray on a homeless woman he said attacked him in the lobby of his apartment complex. Authorities also said he threatened her with a shotgun.

Dixon was on his way to work when he saw two men he believed were breaking into cars, authorities said. He opened fire when the suspects fled the scene. Thomas took Williams and Johnson to a hospital for gunshot wounds.

Takoma Park Police Chief Antonio DeVaul said earlier this month that evidence suggested Williams and Johnson were breaking into cars when Dixon opened fire.

"We absolutely encourage people not to take action if they observe criminal activity," he said. "Be a good witness, call us, but do not take action. We want our citizens to be our eyes and ears, but not to intercede themselves."

Authorities said Thomas was the driver of a car shot up by Dixon. He was not injured. McCarthy said his office has no intention of charging Thomas with any crimes.

"We've not considered that," he said."We're going to focus in on the lives that have been lost in this matter."

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency referred Fox News to the police department when asked for a comment on the matter. In a statement earlier this month, PFPA Acting Director Dr. Daniel P. Walsh said Dixon was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

Dixon is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Center.