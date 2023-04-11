Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Pennsylvania woman found dead in car after shooting at Dunkin' Donuts

The killing was a 'targeted murder of a mother,' police said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Shooting at DC funeral home leaves 1 dead, 3 wounded Video

Shooting at DC funeral home leaves 1 dead, 3 wounded

DC Police Chief Robert Contee gives a press conference on a shooting that took place at a funeral home in Washington, D.C.

A woman was shot and killed in the drive-thru lane of a Philadelphia-area Dunkin' Donuts on Tuesday in a "targeted murder," all while her young child was in the backseat, authorities said. 

Rachel King, 35, was driving in Cheltenham Township, Pennsylvania, around 7:40 a.m., when she pulled into a shopping center and into the drive-thru lane of the donut shop, FOX 29 Philadelphia reported. 

GUN CRIMES GRAB MOST MEDIA ATTENTION, WHILE GUN USE IN SELF-DEFENSE GETS MERELY A FRACTION: EXPERTS

The scene where a woman was shot and killed in her vehicle with her 1-year-old son seated in the back while waiting in a Dunkin' Donuts drive-thru lane. 

The scene where a woman was shot and killed in her vehicle with her 1-year-old son seated in the back while waiting in a Dunkin' Donuts drive-thru lane.  (WTXF)

A vehicle believed to be a Ford or Mercury was seen driving behind her and parking nearby. A man got out and walked over to King's vehicle and opened fire multiple times through the driver's side window. 

King's 1-year-old son was in the backseat. The child was unharmed. The shooter fled the scene in a vehicle. 

"This appears to be a targeted murder of a mother," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said. "Anyone with information about this vehicle or the driver is asked to call police and help us find whoever committed this heinous murder."

Responding officers found King dead in her vehicle. No arrests have been made.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP