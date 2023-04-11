Pennsylvania woman found dead in car after shooting at Dunkin' Donuts

A woman was shot and killed in the drive-thru lane of a Philadelphia-area Dunkin' Donuts on Tuesday in a "targeted murder," all while her young child was in the backseat, authorities said.

Rachel King, 35, was driving in Cheltenham Township, Pennsylvania, around 7:40 a.m., when she pulled into a shopping center and into the drive-thru lane of the donut shop, FOX 29 Philadelphia reported.

A vehicle believed to be a Ford or Mercury was seen driving behind her and parking nearby. A man got out and walked over to King's vehicle and opened fire multiple times through the driver's side window.

King's 1-year-old son was in the backseat. The child was unharmed. The shooter fled the scene in a vehicle.

"This appears to be a targeted murder of a mother," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said. "Anyone with information about this vehicle or the driver is asked to call police and help us find whoever committed this heinous murder."

Responding officers found King dead in her vehicle. No arrests have been made.