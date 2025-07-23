Pennsylvania woman allegedly used 10 different aliases to pose as nurse across multiple facilities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 39-year-old woman is accused of using fraudulent documents and at least 10 different aliases to land nursing jobs across Pennsylvania.

Shannon Nicole Womack, 39, has been charged with crimes including forgery, identity theft, procurement fraud, unlawful use of a computer, theft by unlawful taking, and endangering the welfare of care, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Womack allegedly used different aliases to pose as a registered nurse, licensed practical nurse and registered nurse supervisor at nursing facilities and rehabilitation centers. Investigators say she secured the jobs through staffing agencies by submitting fraudulently signed documents. She also created a fake limited liability company (LLC), according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police.

In April, state troopers conducted a traffic stop of a Mercedes-Benz vehicle in western Pennsylvania. Womack, the driver, provided the troopers with false identification, and an investigation revealed that around 20 different aliases and seven different social security numbers were associated with her.

Investigators believe Womack began this pattern of fraud in 2020 and continued it across other states in the eastern part of the U.S., according to a separate news release from Pennsylvania State Police.

While a motive is not yet clear, the criminal complaint outlined that Womack had also stolen medication from several healthcare facilities.

"This case is particularly notable as it spans multiple states along the East Coast, suggesting a broader scope than initially anticipated," a spokesperson for Pennsylvania State Police told Fox News Digital in an email. "As court proceedings unfold, we may gain further insight into the underlying motive. However, the complaint already outlines a pattern of medication theft from several healthcare facilities."

The spokesperson added, "What stands out is not only the financial aspect, including payment for services, but also the involvement of high-value pharmaceuticals, which currently appears to be a significant link in the investigation."

Pennsylvania State Police — along with the Department of Health, Department of State, and multiple district attorneys and states — are asking healthcare providers across Pennsylvania to review their employment records to assist in their ongoing investigation.

The aliases Womack used across different areas of Pennsylvania include: Shannon Nicole Parham, Shannon Nicole Abiola, Shannon Nicole Armstrong, Shannon Abiola-Parham, Shannon Nicole Grimes, Shannon Nicole Womack, Shannon Nicole Lawson, Shannon Nicole Lethco, Shannon Nicole Robinson and Shannon Lee Lawson.