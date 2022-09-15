Pennsylvania murder suspect in drunken crash that killed 2 state troopers, man on I-95 released on bail

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The woman facing homicide charges for the drunk driving crash that killed two Pennsylvania state troopers and a man on I-95 earlier this year was released on bond as of Thursday.

Jayana T. Webb, 22, is accused of striking and killing Pennsylvania State Troopers Martin F. Mack III, 33, and Branden T. Sisca, 29, as well as 28-year-old Reyes Rivera Oliveras on I-95 near the Broad Street exit on March 21.

In June, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office refiled previously dismissed third-degree murder charges against Webb. Her bond was set at $200,000 per person killed in the wreck.

She posted 10% of her $600,000 bail on Wednesday, WCAU reported, citing online court records.

"Based on the law, it shouldn't have ever been charged as a murder case. It was an accident," Webb's attorney, Michael Walker, previously said back in June, according to WCAU. "And I'm so happy and hopeful that she'll be able to go home and talk to her family."

Police said Webb’s blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit of .08 BAC at the time of the crash.

The two troopers reportedly pulled her over for driving under the influence around 12:40 a.m. but briefly left her side after getting a call about a man identified as Oliveras walking along the highway. As they tried to get Oliveras into his vehicle, Webb allegedly tried to drive around them and flee the scene.

Instead, she struck all three men with such force that the two troopers and Oliveras were thrown into the northbound lanes of I-95. Webb and her damaged vehicle then remained at the scene until she was taken into custody.

She faces charges of DUI, homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, homicide by vehicle, second-degree manslaughter of a law enforcement officer, involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, driving under the influence and summary traffic violations, including failing to drive at a safe speed, careless driving and reckless driving.