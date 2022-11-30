Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania
Published

Pennsylvania man charged with attempting to murder his mom on Thanksgiving

Michael Giffing, 42, allegedly assaulted his mother on Thanksgiving in West Chester, Pennsylvania

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A Pennsylvania man has been charged with attempted murder after his mother was rushed to a hospital on Thanksgiving, authorities said Monday.

Michael Giffing, 42, was arrested after EMS responded to a call of a person who was unconscious from a fall at a home in the 300 Block of W. Ashbridge Street in West Chester on Thursday evening, the West Chester Police Department said.

As first responders raced to the home, the call was upgraded to a possible cardiac arrest. 

Giffing’s mother, Dorothy, was rushed to a hospital. However, police said her injuries "were not consistent with a fall."

Michael Giffing, 42, faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and aggravated assault.

A subsequent investigation determined that Giffing had assaulted his mother, police said. 

Officers received information that the injuries to Giffing's mother were not consistent with a fall, the department said.

Giffing was taken into custody on Monday and arraigned at the Chester County Prison.

West Chester police did not immediately release details about the alleged assault.

