Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime

Pennsylvania doctor allegedly tried setting home on fire belonging to grandmother of romantic rival

Dr. Amy Cohen, 35, was also linked by investigators with placing a threatening flyer with antisemitic language, authorities said

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Philadelphia crime spree suspects on the loose after thefts, abduction Video

Philadelphia crime spree suspects on the loose after thefts, abduction

Police say a group of teens robbed a Philadelphia pizza shop of thousands of dollars and then abducted a man to force him to give up his bank information. FOX 29 Philadelphia reports. 

A Pennsylvania doctor allegedly tried setting fire to a home belonging to the grandmother of a woman who was dating her ex-boyfriend. 

Dr. Amy Cohen, 35, allegedly set fire to the front porch of a home in the Philadelphia suburb of Lower Merion, FOX Philadelphia reported. 

INFANT ABDUCTED OUTSIDE DELAWARE 7-ELEVEN FOUND ALIVE AT PHILADELPHIA LIQUOR STORE

Initially, a threatening flyer with antisemitic language was left on Nov. 24 at the home where an elderly woman lived. The note included threats to the woman's granddaughters, who did not live at the home, the report said. Days later, police officers were called back to the home by a family member. 

Mugshot of Dr. Amy Cohen

Dr. Amy Cohen allegedly tried setting a Pennsylvania home on fire where the grandmother of a romantic rival lived.  (Montgomery County jail)

Authorities said exterior security cameras captured a woman believed to be Cohen starting a fire around 1 a.m. near the front door while the elderly woman slept. 

The suspect attempted to spread the flames by using a flammable liquid, police said. The blaze ultimately burned out. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators later linked Cohen to the victim's grandfather and connected her to the fire and threatening flyer. She was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree attempted murder, arson, assault, terroristic threats, and other crimes. 

She is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility on $5 million bail. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.