Penn. man, 76, allegedly kills wife and daughter while cleaning gun, says he's 'best of the best' at shooting

A Pennsylvania man who allegedly shot and killed his own wife and daughter told police he was the "best of the best" when it came to his abilities with a firearm, ABC 6 reported.

Roger Hanks, 76, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and related offenses in the deaths of Judith Hanks, 75, and Emily Hanks, 37, in their East Marlborough Township home on Thursday.

Hanks told police he got into an argument with his wife while cleaning his Smith & Wesson 2.0 9 mm handgun, FOX 43 reported, and told her "if you keep up this thing is going to go off on you."

He then allegedly pointed his gun at her and told her that "if she did not shut up and leave him alone that he was going to 'plug' her,'" according to court documents reviewed by ABC 6 Philadelphia.

His wife told him that he "doesn't do anything" and "just sits in his chair," Hanks told police, and was upset that he wasn't eating the food she'd prepared for him.

He claims that he pointed his gun at his wife's chest and it "went off," the document shows.

When his wife fell down, Hanks said, his daughter "went into a rage" and "came at him" - so he pointed the gun at her chest and it "went off" again, he said, per documents reviewed by the outlet.

Hanks added that he frequently shoots at competition and is the "best of the best" when it comes to marksmanship.

He told police he drank two German beers and an Irish whiskey earlier in the day. Hanks' gun and two spent shell casings were found at the scene, the outlet reported.

After shooting the pair, he reportedly called a friend and told them his wife "went crazy" and that he had shot her, prompting the call recipient to contact police, according to FOX 43.

Police arriving at the scene around 6:15 p.m. found the mother and daughter lying unresponsive in their kitchen - they were pronounced dead at 6:50 p.m. and 6:58 p.m. at an area hospital, the outlet reported.

Court documents show Hanks is being held without bail at Chester County Prison.

"[Hanks] senselessly shot and killed his family because of a basic dispute," District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe said in a press release announcing the charges. "It is unfathomable that anyone would react this way. I want to thank the Pennsylvania State Police who acted quickly and arrested the defendant after being dispatched to the scene."