America's last surviving WWII ace Navy fighter pilot Donald McPherson dies at 103 years old

Donald McPherson, a World War II veteran considered the nation's last surviving "ace" pilot from the conflict, has died at the age of 103 in Nebraska.

While serving as a Navy fighter pilot of F6F Hellcat fighters aboard the USS Essex in the Pacific theater, McPherson shot down five Japanese planes — the minimum number required to be considered an "ace" pilot, The Associated Press reported.

Both the American Fighter Aces Association and the Fagen Fighters WWII Museum have recognized McPherson as the last surviving American ace pilot from the war, according to AP.

His service during World War II earned him the Congressional Gold Medal — awarded to those who have made a significant impact on U.S. history and culture — as well as three Distinguished Flying Crosses, according to AP.

"When it’s all done and Dad lists the things he wants to be remembered for … his first thing would be that he’s a man of faith," McPherson's daughter Beth Delabar told news outlet Beatrice Daily Sun, which first reported his death on Aug. 14.

In 1942, McPherson enlisted in the Navy at 18 years old. Two years later, after completing the flight program, he married his wife Thelma, according to AP.

McPherson's daughter, Donna Mulder, said her father reflected on moments in the war that left him feeling like, "Maybe God is not done with me."

After the war, McPherson returned home to Adams, Nebraska, and worked as a letter carrier. He helped establish youth baseball and softball leagues and served as a Scoutmaster, as well as in several community leadership roles.

The local ballfield was later named "McPherson Field" in recognition of him and his wife, AP reported.

He is survived by his daughters Beth and Donna, a son, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, according to the National WWII Museum.