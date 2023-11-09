David DePape considered Nancy Pelosi 'evil,' saved her personal info on laptop, prosecution says

Federal prosecutors kicked off the trial against Paul Pelosi’s alleged attacker Thursday by arguing David DePape believed former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was "evil."

Addressing a Northern District of California courtroom in San Francisco, government lawyers detailed how DePape allegedly "broke into the home of Nancy Pelosi and used this hammer to shatter glass" the night of Oct. 28, 2022. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was out of town in Washington, D.C., at the time.

In its opening statement, the prosecution said the "defendant considered Nancy Pelosi evil. He planned to kidnap her, to hold her hostage, to break her kneecaps, to teach her a lesson."

"Paul was asleep in his bedroom on the third floor alone. When the defendant made his way to the third floor, he made threats to Mr. Pelosi," prosecutors told the California courtroom. "[Paul] Pelosi was left in the middle of the night on his own floor, in his own blood, with a fractured scull."

In August 2022, prosecutors allege, DePape "began collecting the items that he would need for the plan, including the large backpack he had with him when he went to the Pelosi home."

"The defendant began collecting personal information on Nancy Pelosi a week before the attack," the government said, displaying pieces of evidence that include a document with Nancy Pelosi's name and address, her husband's name and names of her children and grandchildren.

The prosecution said the document was saved on the defendant's laptop in a folder titled "Favorite Politicians." Government attorneys also showed the courtroom a camera shot taken from an aerial angle of the Pelosi home. It appeared to show the defendant canvassing the Pelosi home and using an object to attempt to break into the home.

"Once inside the Pelosis' home, the defendant roamed. He roamed the house until he found Mr. Pelosi home alone on the third floor," the prosecution said.

After the 82-year-old Paul Pelosi made a 911 call, he and the defendant went downstairs, according to the government. The prosecution told the jurors they will eventually watch the body camera footage of the assault and see the defendant hitting Pelosi over the head with a hammer multiple times.

They displayed an evidence photo showing Paul Pelosi on the floor moments after the assault. He is seen with blood around his head while lying on the ground.

The courtroom also heard an audio file of DePape’s call made to FOX 2 KTVU’s newsroom while he was being held at the San Francisco County Jail in January. The call came the same day body camera footage of the October 2022 incident at the Pelosi home was released.

The defendant is heard saying, "Now that you've seen the body cam footage, I have an important message for everyone in America. You're welcome." In the same audio file, DePape tells the newsroom, "I'm sorry I didn't get more of them. I should have done more prepared."

DePape pleaded not guilty to attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assault on the immediate family member of a federal official. Paul Pelosi is expected to testify next week. A spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi's congressional office told Fox News Digital this week she is not expected to testify in the case.

In the courtroom Thursday were Christine Pelosi, one of the Pelosis’ daughters, as well as Gypsy Taub, DePape’s ex-girlfriend, and Taub’s and DePape’s two teenage sons. Taub called DePape’s name softly and blew a kiss, and he smiled and waved in return, according to The Associated Press. DePape wore khaki pants and a navy blue shirt and was restrained.

If convicted, DePape faces life in prison. He was also charged in state court with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, residential burglary and other felonies. He pleaded not guilty to those charges. A state trial has not been scheduled.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.