Mexican Cartel Violence

FBI adds alleged leader of Meza-Flores transnational criminal organization to Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list

Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores, 42, added to FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias , Jake Gibson
Published | Updated
Alleged leader of Meza-Flores transnational criminal organization added to Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list Video

Alleged leader of Meza-Flores transnational criminal organization added to Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list

Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores, accused of being the head of the Meza-Flores cartel, spent decades "flooding the U.S. with fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, and other deadly drugs," the FBI said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced that they have added the alleged head of the Meza-Flores transnational criminal organization to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores, 42, also known as "Chapo Isidro," is accused of spearheading the Sinaloa, Mexico-based group, which the FBI said is "responsible for the possession, distribution, and importation of large quantities of cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, and marijuana into the U.S."

Meza-Flores' criminal activity has spanned over 20 years, the FBI said. 

"For decades, the public has shared information with the FBI that has helped us capture dangerous criminals," Special Agent in Charge Sean Ryan said in a statement. "Today, we ask you to help us find Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores, so we can bring him to justice and curb the flow of illegal drugs into our country."

Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores wanted poster

Fausto Isidro "Chapo Isidro" Meza-Flores is "accused of spending the last 20 years flooding the U.S. with fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, and other deadly drugs, first as an independent drug trafficker and later as the head of the Meza-Flores cartel," the FBI says. (FBI)

Ten years ago, Meza-Flores was flagged as one of three major cartel bosses remaining in Mexico. 

"In addition to the scourge of illicit drugs Meza-Flores and his organization have unleashed into the United States from across our southern border, they’re also accused of heinous crimes ranging from kidnapping and extortion to torture and murder," acting FBI Director Brian Driscoll said in a video statement. 

fbi agents and the FBI logo Getty Images Emma Woodhead

The FBI announced the addition of Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores, 42, also known as "Chapo Isidro," to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. (Emma Woodhead)

Meza-Flores was originally indicted back in May 2012 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. In November 2019, a federal grand jury handed down a superseding indictment for drug trafficking offenses and possession of a firearm. The indictment alleges that Mesa-Florez conspired to manufacture and distribute drugs including marijuana, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine in the U.S. from 2005 to 2019. 

The U.S. government is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to Meza-Flores' arrest and conviction. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI. 

Fentanyl seized at the southern border

Pictured is  pile of fentanyl that was seized in Nogales, Arizona. Border agents and officers seized more than 1,900 pounds of the illicit drug in October 2022. (CBP)

Meza-Flores is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown eyes and dark brown hair. He likely lives in Mexico, the FBI said.

Meza-Flores is the 533rd fugitive added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list since it was created in March 1950. Since then, 496 have been apprehended or located. The federal law enforcement agency says 163 of those caught have been "a result of citizen cooperation." 