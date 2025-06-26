Pastor's crucifixion murder suspect says on video he planned to kill 14 more

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The man accused of brutally crucifying a rural Arizona pastor has not only admitted to the alleged crime, but said that he planned to kill more than a dozen other Christian leaders.

Adam Sheafe, 51, told FOX 10 in an interview that he murdered Pastor Bill Schonemann, 76, head of the New River Bible Chapel in New River, Arizona.

On April 28, Schonemann was found dead in his bed with his arms spread wide and pinned to the wall behind him. The bizarre display left the community reeling.

ARIZONA PASTOR FOUND DEAD WITH HANDS PINNED TO WALL IN HOMICIDE AT HOME

Sheafe's plan was to crucify 14 more Christian leaders of no particular denomination, he told FOX 10, ascribing his motive to a belief that Christian churches were leading their congregants astray by teaching them to follow Jesus, whom he says is a false God.

He titled his mission "Operation First Commandment."

Sheafe was captured by police near the Chapel of the Holy Cross in Sedona, Arizona, where he planned to kill two priests, he said.

KANSAS CATHOLIC PRIEST WAS SHOT 'INTENTIONALLY AND WITH PREMEDITATION,' PROSECUTOR ALLEGES

"The day I was going to execute that priest, I tried getting into the back of his car. There was like a little lady on a bike that got in my way, and I was just going to get in the back seat and tell him to drive to his house," Sheafe said.

He later defiantly refused to apologize for the alleged killing.

In an interview with 12News, Sheafe explained further how he planned Schonemann's killing.

"I saw that he had a Wednesday evening Bible study, so I sat there and waited for them to arrive, so that I could locate which one was the priest, and then I just followed him," Sheafe said. "And then I returned on Sunday to execute and crucify him to this wall."

He also said he wanted to be executed.

"Put me on death row, set the execution date for right now," Sheafe said. "The victims want it. The victim's families want it. I want it, and the taxpayers want it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sheafe has been charged with first-degree murder in Maricopa County, but remains in the custody of the Coconino County Jail.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office told Fox News Digital that the case is under review, and that generally, any first-degree murder convict is subject to the death penalty.

It is unclear whether he has an attorney, but Fox News Digital reached out to the public defender's office.