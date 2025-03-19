Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Missing Persons

Parents of missing American college student share why they asked for daughter's death declaration

Sudiksha Konanki's parents told Dominican Republic police that they believe their daughter drowned

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
close
Sudiksha Konanki's parents say they are coming to terms with daughter's death Video

Sudiksha Konanki's parents say they are coming to terms with daughter's death

Sudiksha Konanki's parents, Subbarayudu and SreeDevi Konanki, explain why they wanted Dominican Republic authorities to declare their daughter dead after 12 days of searching for the missing college student.

The parents of Sudiksha Konanki, the University of Pittsburgh student who went missing from the Dominican Republic on March 6, have spoken out after telling authorities to declare their daughter dead.

Their statement comes after they sent a letter to La Policia Nacional, the Dominican national police force, on Monday stating that "Dominican authorities have concluded that Sudiksha is believed to have drowned."

"Both sides of the authorities have shown us how high the ocean waves were at the time of the incident," Subbarayudu Konanki, Sudiksha's father, told reporters on Tuesday, adding that her death has been "difficult to process."

Sudiksha Konanki was reported missing on March 6 from the resort where she was staying in Punta Cana. It was later revealed that the 20-year-old college student went swimming during a red-flag warning with a male hotel guest, who is considered a witness in Konanki's disappearance but not a suspect or person of interest.

DOMINICAN JUDGE RULES IN IOWA WITNESS' FAVOR IN MISSING AMERICAN STUDENT CASE

Sudiksha Konanki's parents speak out after her daughter's death.

Sudiksha Konanki's parents speak out after her daughter's death. (FOX 5 DC)

"It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we are coming to the terms with the fact that our daughter is gone," Subbarayudu said Tuesday.

"We were going through too much pain all these days, and we were saddened, and we were not able to believe this."

— Subbarayudu Konanki

The witness, 22-year-old Joshua Riibe of Iowa, apparently told Dominican authorities that while they were swimming, a large wave crashed over them, according to a translated transcript of his interview to police shared with Fox News. 

KEY WITNESS IN AMERICAN COLLEGE STUDENT'S DISAPPEARANCE TELLS POLICE HOW THEY MET, WHAT HAPPENED ON BEACH

Sudiksha Konanki and search teams

Sudiksha Konanki, 20, from northern Virginia, was first reported missing on Thursday, March 6, after disappearing from a beach in the Dominican Republic.  (Handout, left, and Defensa Civil Dominicana, right.)

He said he tried to help her and last saw her wading through knee-deep water. He then began vomiting up seawater and noticed that Konanki was no longer in sight and assumed she had returned to her hotel room. Riibe said he fell asleep in a beach chair before eventually returning to his room. 

Hotel surveillance footage shows Riibe returning to his hotel room around 9 a.m. on March 6.

AMERICAN COLLEGE STUDENT DISAPPEARS IN DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: TIMELINE

Joshua Riibe, a witness in the disappearance of Sudiksha Konanki, arrives at a Dominican Republic courthouse

Joshua Riibe arrives at a Dominican Republic courthouse alongside his father, Albert Riibe, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Riibe is a key witness in the disappearance of Sudiksha Konanki, an American college student who went missing while swimming on a Punta Cana beach on March 6. (Fox News Digital)

Police "clarified that the person of interest is not a suspect," Subbarayudu told reporters.

"Keep our daughter in your prayers," he said, adding that he and his wife have other children to care for as they "try to move on" with their lives. He said Sudiksha was "very bright" and "wanted to pursue medicine," which is why she had enrolled in pre-med at Pitt.

HOTEL HORROR STORIES EMERGE AFTER AMERICAN COLLEGE STUDENT GOES MISSING AS RESORT INSISTS NO CONNECTION

Spring breakers enjoy the beach Sudiksha Konanki went missing on at the RIU Republica Resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

People enjoy time on the beach at the RIU Republica Resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Friday, March 14, 2025. Sudiksha Konanki, 20, was last seen on a beach outside the five-star RIU Republica Resort in the Dominican Republic on March 6, 2025. (Fox News Digital)

Subbarayudu also said he and his wife believe in the authorities "100%."

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office in Virginia, where Konanki is from, issued a Tuesday statement sharing her family's belief that she drowned.

MISSING AMERICAN COLLEGE STUDENT SEEN IN NEW HOTEL SECURITY FOOTAGE BEFORE DISAPPEARANCE

Dominican authorities search for missing American Sudiksha Konanki in Punta Cana

Local authorities search for missing US student Sudiksha Konanki in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Wednesday, March 11, 2025. Konanki, 20, was last seen on a beach outside the five-star RIU Republica Resort in the Dominican Republic on March 6, 2025. (Santiago Baez for Fox News Digital)

"While a final decision to make such a declaration rests with authorities in the Dominican Republic, we will support the Konanki family in every way possible as we continue to review the evidence and information made available to us in the course of this investigation," the sheriff's office said.

Ribbe, who is believed to be one of the last people seen with Konanki, had a hearing Tuesday concerning his writ of habeas corpus, or his challenge to the Dominican Republic's decision to confiscate his passport and hold him in the country since March 6.

The beach Sudiksha Konanki went missing on at the RIU Republica Resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

People enjoy time on the beach at the RIU Republica Resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. Konanki, 20, was last seen on March 6 on a beach outside the five-star RIU Republica Resort in the Dominican Republic. (Santiago Baez for Fox News Digital)

A judge ultimately agreed with Riibe that he had been unlawfully detained, and he has another hearing scheduled for March 28. It was not immediately clear when he might be able to leave the Dominican Republic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Riibe, a senior at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota who has not been accused of a crime but is considered a crucial witness in the case, had been held under surveillance at the resort since Konanki was reported missing.

His family has called his continued required presence in the country "irregular."

Fox News' Michael Ruiz, Mara Robles and Nate Foy contributed to this report.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.