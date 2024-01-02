Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

FIERY DISASTER - 5 dead after passenger plane erupts into flames after collision in Tokyo. Continue reading…



'SIGNIFICANT PROBLEM' - Ex-CIA analyst sounds alarm about agency interfering against GOP in 2024 election. Continue reading…

‘DEEP’ WOUNDS - Casey Anthony's parents take lie detector test about granddaughter's death. Continue reading…

VIOLENT ATTACK - Disguised assailant stabs South Korea opposition leader. Continue reading…

JACKPOT! - Powerball player wins $842M, fifth-largest grand prize, in New Year's Day drawing. Continue reading…





POLITICS

VOTING RIGHTS - County reportedly claims school board can create seat only illegal immigrants can vote on. Continue reading…

GREEN MACHINE - Biden climate agenda faces opposition from key allies. Continue reading…

ROBERTS' RULES - Supreme Court chief justice report sounds alarm on use of 'new tech' ahead of election. Continue reading…

FREE PASS? - Amnesty for illegal immigrants is a top priority for Biden administration. Continue reading…

MEDIA

‘CAUGHT OFF-GUARD’ - London Mayor Sadiq Khan ridiculed for blaming cell phones when challenged on knife crime. Continue reading…

‘CLEARLY OFFENSIVE’ - California business apologizes after Black ESPN journalist describes alleged racial profiling incident. Continue reading…

‘TAKE IT UP WITH YOUR PAL’ - Chicago mayor ripped for objecting to illegal immigrants being flown into city. Continue reading…

STRONG WORDS - Harvard students pen editorial calling on President Gay to resign, stating she has ‘failed.’ Continue reading…







OPINION

DOUG SCHOEN – Disastrous polls prove Democrats need a backup plan for 2024. Continue reading …

GIL TROY – Non-Jews should lead the fight against Jew hatred. Continue reading …









IN OTHER NEWS

FAMILY OUTRAGED - Man wants exoneration in college student's 1991 murder. Continue reading…

‘IT KILLS ME’ - Rob Lowe shares hardest part of new role as game show host. Continue reading…

UP IN SMOKE - Smoking causes brain shrinkage, study finds. Continue reading…

PREDATOR'S MARK - Clue that exposed killer in murders of woman, daughters found floating in bay. Continue reading…

WALK THIS WAY – An okapi calf was spotted taking its tentative first steps shortly after it was born at the Cincinnati Zoo on Dec. 18. The calf was born to mother Kuvua, who had a 15-month gestation period. See video …



WATCH

AMERICA REPORTS – Migrant crisis is only going to get worse, warns former ICE director Jonathan Fahey. See video …

FOX NEWS LIVE – Israeli government spokesman Avi Hyman says country stands ‘shoulder to shoulder’ with US on the war’s key issues. See video …







FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

