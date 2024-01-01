California business apologizes after Black ESPN journalist accuses workers of racial profiling: 'Deeply sorry'

A California Bay Area business issued an apology after a prominent Black sports journalist took to social media with claims that some of its employees racially profiled him while he visited with a group of friends on Saturday.

"My friends and I, all African-American, were racially profiled at a store in Healdsburg called @antheminteriors [Anthem Interiors] by the two employees," Marc Spears, ESPN writer and co-host of "The Conversations Project" on Hulu, posted in part on Instagram Sunday.

"When things like that happen, I get angry inside and feel pressure to buy something expensive to prove my worth and their wrong," he continued. "After refraining from the urge, I tried to give the lady that worked there the benefit of the doubt by asking if she knew where the nearest bathroom was.

"She suggested that I go to the @healdsburgpolicedepartment across the street to use their facilities. Confused I asked her why would I go to the bathroom at a police station? Her response was that it will be OK they won’t arrest you. I immediately departed and found a bathroom at a very friendly wine bar across the street called @liocowineco."

Spears concluded the post, writing that he loves the city of Heraldsburg and the alleged incident will not prevent him from returning.

With one final note, he said, "Thanks to the ones that show love, not ignorance and racism."

Anthem Interiors founder Janelle Loevner reached out to Spears to personally apologize after the incident, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, noting she was shocked to find out about the incident and was "deeply sorry" about the experience.

Spears accepted the apology, believing it was "sincere."

The report added that Loevner continued by saying, "I worked really long and hard to build a solid business. I care deeply about the community, my employees, about all of it — so for this to happen it’s just devastating."

Gregory Lee, one of the members of Spears' group, reportedly took particular exception to the implication that the group would worry about being arrested by police.

Loevner, though believing the remark was intended as a joke, according to the Chronicle, recognized it as "clearly offensive."

"It’s just a perfect storm of unfortunate circumstances. I don’t think it was a racist one, but I’m not in Marc’s shoes — I didn’t grow up as a Black man in America," she said.