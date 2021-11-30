Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan
Published

Michigan high school shooting leaves three people dead; suspect in custody, according to police

Three people were pronounced deceased following the shooting

By Emma Colton , Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A shooter at a Michigan high school was taken into custody on Tuesday after allegedly shooting and killing at least three people, who are all believed to be students, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. 

Oakland County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to Oxford High School at 12:51 p.m. ET and were able to apprehend the suspect within five minutes. 

A handgun was also recovered at the scene. 

  • Image 1 of 3

    Several ambulances were outside of the school after the shooting.  (WJBK)

  • Image 2 of 3

    A University of Michigan medical helicopter landed near the school about an hour after the shooting.  (WJBK)

  • Image 3 of 3

    (WJBK)

Multiple injured victims were transported to local hospitals, a spokesman for the Oxford Fire Department said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Several ambulances and dozens of police officers were outside of the high school following the shooting. A medical helicopter from the University of Michigan landed in the school's parking lot around 2:00 p.m. ET. 

Other students are being bused from the school. 

The school of about 1,800 students is located in Oxford, Michigan. 

The is a breaking news post and will be updated. 

Your Money