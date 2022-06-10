Oregon Pregnancy Resource Center fire considered 'suspicious in nature' by authorities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal authorities are investigating a fire that took place at a Pregnancy Resource Center in Gresham, Oregon early Friday morning.

The building was heavily damaged during the fire, according to the Gresham Fire Department KOIN reported.

Officials said there were no reported injuries as a result of the fire.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives's Portland Field Office tweeted on Friday that it is assisting with the investigation and considers the incident "suspicious in nature."

"The ATF Portland Field Office is assisting Gresham Police and Fire in this investigation. It is considered suspicious in nature," the tweet reads.

Gresham is a suburb of Portland, Oregon.

The incident comes after a pro-life Christian pregnancy center in Buffalo, New York was allegedly the target of an act of arson, according to police.

"With reports that this fire was set intentionally, I am disgusted that lives were put at risk," Town of Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa said in a statement, according to WKBW.

The Amherst police department said in a statement that two firefighters who were at the scene were treated for minor injuries.

"Early this morning police and firefighters responded to smoke at CompassCare’s Buffalo office. The building was firebombed. The windows in the reception room and nurses’ office were broken and fires lit," the pro-life group CompassCare said in a statement on its website.

Graffiti reading "Jane was here" was apparent on pictures shared by employees on social media.

Kulpa said that a "violent response is never the answer."

"Our thoughts are with the firefighters as they recover. A violent response is never the answer. There is no place in Amherst for such attacks. Amherst Police are working with our partners to continue its investigation to hold those responsible accountable for their actions," Kulpa added.

The incidents come after a POLITICO report showed a leaked draft Supreme Court opinion, showing a potential decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Supreme Court hasn't released a ruling on matter.