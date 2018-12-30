DoubleTree hotel fires two employees who called police on black guest

An Oregon hotel fired a security guard and a manager after a black guest posted a video of the two employees calling the police to report the man for trespassing when he was talking to his mother on his phone in the hotel lobby.

Two employees at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Portland were accused of racially profiling Jermaine Massey on Dec. 22, when Massey posted a video to Instagram showing the incident as it unfolded. During the interaction, Massey has his hotel room key in his hand and he obeys instructions from the police to retrieve his belongings and leave the hotel.

"We have terminated the employment of the two men involved in the mistreatment of Mr. Massey. Their actions were inconsistent with our standards & values. We reiterate our sincere apology for what he endured & will work with diversity experts to ensure this never happens again," the hotel said in a Saturday tweet.

In the video that Massey shared, the security guard can be heard telling him that police would be arriving to escort him away. Massey says he is staying at the hotel.

“Not anymore,” the guard responds.

The identities of the security guard and manager were not released, according to Reuters.

On Friday, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said he was deeply troubled to hear about what Massey went through.

“No one should be treated this way, and I hope this serves as a catalyst for necessary changes that address the systemic nature of discrimination of all forms,” Wheeler said on Twitter.

According to Reuters, Massey plans to sue the Hilton chain over his eviction from the hotel. Fox News reached out to Hilton for further comment.

This is the latest in a series of incidents involving accusations of racism that have been recorded and shared on social media.

In April in Philadelphia, two black men were arrested at a Starbucks after a manager called police to complain that they had not made a purchase and refused to leave.

Online video of their arrests sparked protests and accusations of racial profiling. Starbucks Corp Chief Executive Kevin Johnson called that incident “reprehensible" and the men eventually settled with the city.