Services from top religious leaders you can watch online this Sunday

Millions of Americans will be watching religious services online this weekend after President Trump and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued guidance that groups larger than 10 should not meet to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Fox News Channel chief religion correspondent Lauren Green reports pastors and worship leaders are reaching out using technology with Instagram Live, YouTube, Facebook, and other platforms throughout the week offering prayer and community that congregations depend on.

FoxNews.com will be livestreaming the Tree of Life Synagogue service on Friday night and Saturday morning, and St. Patrick's Cathedral and Free Chapel's services on Sunday morning. You can also view Mel Gibson's "The Passion of the Christ" on Fox Nation.

Here's a selection of the services you watch online:

Evangelical

Jentezen Franklin's Free Chapel service in Gainesville, Ga., saw its largest online audience with 1.1 million views last Sunday, after President Trump tweeted out he would be watching the special National Day of Prayer service that has more than 11,500 members across several campuses.

This coming Sunday, streaming at 9 and 11 a.m. EDT, Franklin will be preaching about moving from fear-based to faith-based living: "If you want to avoid despair, keep praying, keep trusting God, and keep encouraging one another," Franklin told Fox News.

Joel Osteen's 52,000-member Lakewood Church also reported its largest audience on Sunday, with 4.51 million people tuning in. This broke a previous record from last year, when they broadcast Kanye West's Sunday Service. The megachurch, which was one of the first to cancel public gatherings amid the coronavirus outbreak, will have services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. this Sunday.

Dr. Robert Jeffress, a Fox News contributor and the pastor of First Baptist Church of Dallas, Texas, will be preaching a sermon titled "Choosing Faith Over Worry" at two live services, 10:20 a.m. and noon EDT, with the 300-voice choir recorded. It is the first time in the church's 152-year history they will not be meeting in person.

"People need hope," Jeffress told Fox News. "That's what the Christian faith offers, it offers hope in an uncertain world."

Judah Smith's Churchome, with locations in Seattle and Los Angeles and an app that allows the church to be all over the world, offers daily guided prayers like "Let Go of Fear," a pastor chat app, and services at 9 a.m., noon, 3, and 6 p.m. EDT.

Joseph Prince, pastor of the 33,000-member New Creation Church in Singapore, will be livestreaming on YouTube at 8 a.m. EDT on repeat until 10 p.m. In a message to Fox News, he pointed to 2 Thessalonians 3:3 which says, "But the Lord is faithful, who shall establish you, and keep you from evil."

"Being kept from evil does not depend on our smartness," Prince explained. "It's not about our own faithfulness. Being kept from evil today depends on the Lord's faithfulness!"

Levi Lusko, pastor of Fresh Life Church, told Fox News he will be preaching part two of a series called "Easter People," with online services at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. EDT.

Ed Stetzer, the pastor of Moody Church in downtown Chicago, said he will be preaching live at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

"This moment is a time for the church to rise up on mission, not pause and hide in worry," Stetzer told Fox News. "We can do this in new ways, while still meeting size and social distancing directions, because that’s what churches should do in times like this — rise up and show and share the love of Jesus."

Other major evangelical churches livestrCeaming this Sunday include Hillsong Church in Sydney, Australia; Elevation Church in Charlotte, N.C.; Vous Church in Miami, Fla; Gateway Church in Dallas, Texas; Bethel Church in Redding, Calif.; Church of the Highlands in Birmingham, Ala.; Crossroads Church in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Catholic

Archbishop of New York Timothy Cardinal Dolan will be leading Mass from St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City at 10:15 a.m. EDT, which will be live on FoxNews.com, sharing the message of Jesus to not worry and be not afraid.

"We're never alone," Dolan told "Fox & Friends" this week. "We're never alone when we pray. We're always with God. We're always with the angels and saints of heaven. We're always with one another, what we call the communion of saints..."

Our Lady of the Angels Chapel in Irondale, Ala., will be livestreaming daily Mass on EWTN.

Jewish

Rabbi Jeffrey Myers of Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Penn., where in Oct. 2018 a gunman killed 11 congregants, is streaming a Friday night Shabbat service at 6 p.m. EDT and Saturday morning service at 10 a.m. through zoom, with study on the text.

"My message is one of hope and resiliency based upon all that we're seeing," Myers told Fox News. "When you're sharing the news, the factual pieces are all doom, sadness, etc. ...They also need to have words of hope. That there are people out there who are doing amazingly good, wonderful things."

He added, "The best of humanity shines forth at times like this and we need to be reminded of that."

Life.Church, based out of Edmonton, Okla., is stepping up to help any churches that are not already online to be able to stream services. TBN made a tutorial titled "How to Stream Your Church Service Using Facebook Live." For smaller churches or those with elderly staff or population, it may not be feasible.

Streaming services, like VidAngel, are offering free faith-based programming for a limited time to help with families as they are spending more time at home.