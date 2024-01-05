Expand / Collapse search
New York

1 person dead, 11 injured following New York City-bound tour bus rollover

24 people were on the tour bus at the time of the crash on I-87

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
New York State Police say at least one person is dead, and 11 others are injured after a tour bus carrying passengers rolled over Friday on a highway in Lake George, N.Y. [Credit: Kate L Edson via Storyful]

One person is dead, and 11 people are injured after a tour bus heading to New York City rolled over Friday on a highway in the southern Adirondacks in New York, state police said.

The crash occurred just before 1 p.m. on Interstate 87, the Adirondack Northway, in the town of Lake George, Warren County, state police said in a press release.

Police have not shared the circumstances of the crash. 

Authorities confirmed that the Skyway Coach Line tour bus was from Montreal, Canada, and was headed southbound on I-87 to the Big Apple.

Video shared from the scene showed the large white and green tour bus on its side as emergency personnel began to arrive at the scene.

Bus crash

At least 10 people are injured following a rollover crash in New York on Friday. (Paul L Buckman via Storyful)

According to the police, 24 people were on the bus at the time of the crash.

State police confirmed that one person died from the rollover.

One passenger was airlifted to Albany Medical Center and is in critical condition, police said. 

Ten others had minor injuries following the crash.

In an X-post, Gov. Kathy Hochul thanked the "heroic efforts" of first responders.

"I join New Yorkers in praying for all involved in this horrific incident & am grateful for the heroic efforts of our first responders," Hochul wrote.

Hochul also said that police and Department of Transportation workers were at the site performing rescue operations.

Bus crash on highway

Emergency personnel respond to a bus crash on Interstate 87 in the town of Lake George, Warren County. (Paul L Buckman via Storyful)

The southbound highway was closed between exits 23 and 22.

Bus rolled over on highway

The bus rolled over at approximately 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5. (Paul L Buckman via Storyful)

Police spokesperson Deanna Cohen said the scene was still being assessed and had no further details.

"I join the people of New York in praying for the well-being of all involved in this horrific incident and am deeply grateful for the heroic efforts of our first responders," Hochul added.

State police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or the bus before the crash, to please contact the New York State Police at Troop G Headquarters at 518-783-3211.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

