Oklahoma woman shoots daughter dead while aiming for stray dog

An Oklahoma woman pleaded guilty this week to accidentally shooting and killing her teen daughter while trying to shoot a stray dog.

Amanda Myrene Fields Moffett, 43, a Cherokee citizen of Nowata, was convicted in an Indian County federal court for the 2018 killing, the Justice Department said. She pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

"Every gun owner has the legal responsibility to use extreme caution when discharging a firearm. This case unfortunately highlights the potential tragic results absent that caution," said U.S. Attorney Clinton Johnson.

On Oct. 5, 2018, Moffett's daughter told her that a stray dog was attacking kittens outside their home. Moffett said she went to her front porch and fired a handgun into the dark, federal prosecutors said.

She failed to confirm that her daughter was out of the line of fire while trying to shoot the dog, authorities said.

Moffett faces up to eight years in prison. A sentencing date has not been set.

She remains free on supervised released.