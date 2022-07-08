Oklahoma police say man killed his brother during altercation at home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Oklahoma man shot and killed his brother during an argument, Oklahoma City police said Friday.

Officers were called to the home Thursday around 4:30 p.m. in response to a domestic shooting, the police department said.

Authorities said some type of altercation occurred at a home between family members. Otis Butler, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His brother, 51-year-old Eric Butler allegedly shot him and stayed at the home until officers arrived. He was later taken to police headquarters and interviewed before he was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

The shooting remains under investigation. Eric Butler is being held in the Oklahoma City Detention Center on no bail, according to jail records.

