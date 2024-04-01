Oklahoma police investigating 'suspicious disappearance' of 2 woman who vanished while heading to pick up kids

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Police in Oklahoma are investigating the "suspicious disappearance" of two women whose vehicle was found abandoned in a remote area over the weekend.

Veronica Butler, 27, and Jilian Kelley, 39, were "traveling together to pick up children" on Saturday but they "never made it to the pick up location," according to the Texas County Sheriff’s Office.

Instead, "their vehicle was found abandoned near Highway 95 and Road L, south of Elkhart, Kansas, in rural Texas County," the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says.

The agency is now working with the Texas County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies to track down the two women.

POLICE DOG FINDS MISSING FLORIDA TODDLER SAFE IN WOODS AFTER FOLLOWING SCENT FROM BLANKET

The OBSI is describing the situation as a "suspicious disappearance case."

"Veronica has several tattoos, a Chinese symbol on her left forearm, a sunflower on her left shoulder," says a missing persons advisory from the Texas County Sheriff’s Office. "Jilian has a butterfly tattoo on her left forearm."

MISSING TEXAS WOMAN’S DOG FOUND 9 DAYS AFTER 27-YEAR-OLD VANISHED

The alert describes Butler as being 5-feet 4-inches tall with red hair and green eyes, last seen wearing a blue short-sleeve shirt and denim shorts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kelley has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and tan or beige shoes, the alert adds.