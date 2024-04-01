Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Missing Persons

Oklahoma police investigating 'suspicious disappearance' of 2 woman who vanished while heading to pick up kids

Veronica Butler, Jilian Kelley’s vehicle found abandoned near Oklahoma-Kansas border

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
Please enter a valid email address.

Police in Oklahoma are investigating the "suspicious disappearance" of two women whose vehicle was found abandoned in a remote area over the weekend.

Veronica Butler, 27, and Jilian Kelley, 39, were "traveling together to pick up children" on Saturday but they "never made it to the pick up location," according to the Texas County Sheriff’s Office.  

Instead, "their vehicle was found abandoned near Highway 95 and Road L, south of Elkhart, Kansas, in rural Texas County," the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says. 

The agency is now working with the Texas County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies to track down the two women. 

POLICE DOG FINDS MISSING FLORIDA TODDLER SAFE IN WOODS AFTER FOLLOWING SCENT FROM BLANKET 

Veronica Butler and Jilian Kelley missing

Veronica Butler, left, and Jilian Kelley were last seen Saturday while driving to pick up children, police say. (Oklahoma Highway Patrol)

The OBSI is describing the situation as a "suspicious disappearance case." 

"Veronica has several tattoos, a Chinese symbol on her left forearm, a sunflower on her left shoulder," says a missing persons advisory from the Texas County Sheriff’s Office. "Jilian has a butterfly tattoo on her left forearm." 

MISSING TEXAS WOMAN’S DOG FOUND 9 DAYS AFTER 27-YEAR-OLD VANISHED 

Remote road in Oklahoma

The area near the Oklahoma-Kansas border, where the vehicle the two women were traveling in was found abandoned on Saturday, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. (Google Maps)

The alert describes Butler as being 5-feet 4-inches tall with red hair and green eyes, last seen wearing a blue short-sleeve shirt and denim shorts. 

Jilian Kelley missing Oklahoma

Jilian Kelley and Veronica Butler "never made it to the pick up location" on Saturday, the Texas County Sheriff's Office says. (Texas County Sheriff's Office )

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Kelley has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and tan or beige shoes, the alert adds. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.