A 27-year-old Texas woman went missing during a routine walk with her beloved dog in Houston, police said.

The Houston Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that Christina Johnson was last seen March 9, when she took her 10-year-old mutt, Max, on their evening walk.

Her father, Emmanuel Johnson, told Fox News Digital that he wanted to give his daughter space before contacting local authorities.

"She's a 27-year-old woman, and I know that she's not going to share all the information with me that is going on in her life," Johnson said. "But once day two passed, I had a strange feeling that something was wrong."

Johnson, a recent graduate from Alderson Broaddus University in West Virginia, had decided to move back in with her father following graduation.

Her father said that she was a homebody who ate most of her meals at home.

"Typically, it's really not her personality," he said. "She has all her meals here. And she left her credit cards and laptop here.

"I'm very concerned at this point as to where she is," Johnson said. "Where is she eating? Where is she sleeping? It's very concerning."

Johnson said that one of the scariest moments was when his daughter's dog, Max, was found nine days later — without her.

"I don't know what prompted the separation, between Max and her," he said. "But that is the most concerning thing."

The father said that his daughter did not have a cellphone when she mysteriously disappeared.

He explained that her phone broke a week before she had disappeared.

"The problem was that a week or so before she broke the phone," Johnson said. "And, my brother came and retrieved the phone to get it repaired, and she took off that day.

"The next day he had the phone repaired," Johnson added. "So, one more day she would have had her phone with her."

Johnson said that police are doing their "due diligence".

"We have sightings of and potential sightings of her, but, we're still working on where she is," Johnson said. "I've handed out a lot of fliers in the area where she was last."

The Houston Police Department said that they scanned the area with drones to find the 27-year-old.

Christina Johnson is described as 5-foot-4 and 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue denim shorts, pink socks, and Crocs shoes. She was carrying a gray backpack and did not have her phone with her.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call HPD's Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840, or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.