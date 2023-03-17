Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mississippi
Published

Mississippi pedestrian fatally struck by Highway Patrol vehicle

MS woman was in the middle of U.S. Highway 49 when hit

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A pedestrian in the middle of U.S. Highway 49 was struck and killed by a Mississippi Highway Patrol vehicle early Friday, police in Hattiesburg said.

The pedestrian, a woman, was struck on the highway just before 3 a.m., Hattiesburg police said in a news release. She was pronounced dead the scene.

MISSISSIPPI MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING HIS WIFE, BURNING HER CAR, AS AUTHORITIES SEARCH FOR HER REMAINS

A Mississippi woman was fatally struck by a Highway Patrol vehicle early Friday morning.

A Mississippi woman was fatally struck by a Highway Patrol vehicle early Friday morning.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Further information was not immediately released.

A message seeking comment was left with a highway patrol spokesperson.