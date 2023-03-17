Mississippi pedestrian fatally struck by Highway Patrol vehicle
MS woman was in the middle of U.S. Highway 49 when hit
A pedestrian in the middle of U.S. Highway 49 was struck and killed by a Mississippi Highway Patrol vehicle early Friday, police in Hattiesburg said.
The pedestrian, a woman, was struck on the highway just before 3 a.m., Hattiesburg police said in a news release. She was pronounced dead the scene.
Further information was not immediately released.
A message seeking comment was left with a highway patrol spokesperson.