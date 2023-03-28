Oklahoma man spent 'several days' with decaying corpse of lover he allegedly killed: police

An Oklahoma City man allegedly killed his girlfriend and locked himself in the house with her decomposing body for "several days," police said.

A passerby called police Saturday morning after possibly seeing a dead body in a northwest Oklahoma City home.

The suspect, 31-year-old Jake Harris, ignored responding officers' orders to surrender and barricaded himself inside, police said.

The SWAT team rolled through the small, U-shaped road of Altadena Avenue, and was locked in an hours-long standoff until Harris allegedly opened fire, police said.

MURDER SUSPECT ALLEGEDLY DISMEMBERED MAN, TOLD GIRLFRIEND THEY HAD TO LEAVE ‘DUE TO THEIR MISTAKE’

The SWAT team used a battering ram to blast through the door and fired nonlethal rounds at Harris before slapping the cuffs on him, according to police.

Officers found Amanda Miller's dead body inside, and Oklahoma City police said they believe Harris allegedly shot the 40-year-old woman "several days" earlier.

MISSING INDIANA TEEN BELIEVED TO BE IN ‘EXTREME DANGER’ FOUND SAFE AFTER EIGHT DAYS

Police said the couple had a disagreement that ended with Harris shooting Miller.

Miller leaves behind four daughters and 10 grandchildren.

One of Miller's daughters, Haven Montoya, expressed her grief on Facebook.

"No, I'm not okay," she wrote in one post. "I was a mama's girl. That was my best friend. Ima make it to her too. I love you mommy."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harris was charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the Oklahoma County Detention Center without bond.