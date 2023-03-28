Expand / Collapse search
Oklahoma
Published

Oklahoma man spent 'several days' with decaying corpse of lover he allegedly killed: police

Jake Harris allegedly shot his girlfriend Amanda Miller and barricaded with her body, police said

Chris Eberhart
By Chris Eberhart | Fox News
An Oklahoma City man allegedly killed his girlfriend and locked himself in the house with her decomposing body for "several days," police said. 

A passerby called police Saturday morning after possibly seeing a dead body in a northwest Oklahoma City home

The suspect, 31-year-old Jake Harris, ignored responding officers' orders to surrender and barricaded himself inside, police said. 

The SWAT team rolled through the small, U-shaped road of Altadena Avenue, and was locked in an hours-long standoff until Harris allegedly opened fire, police said. 

Jake Harris, 31, allegedly killed his girlfriend in his Oklahoma City home and stayed with her body for "several days," according to police.

Jake Harris, 31, allegedly killed his girlfriend in his Oklahoma City home and stayed with her body for "several days," according to police. (Oklahoma Detention Center)

The SWAT team used a battering ram to blast through the door and fired nonlethal rounds at Harris before slapping the cuffs on him, according to police.

Officers found Amanda Miller's dead body inside, and Oklahoma City police said they believe Harris allegedly shot the 40-year-old woman "several days" earlier.

Police said the couple had a disagreement that ended with Harris shooting Miller.

Miller leaves behind four daughters and 10 grandchildren.

The home at 4212 Altadena Ave., Oklahoma City, center, was where Jake Harris allegedly killed his girlfriend, Amanda Miller.

The home at 4212 Altadena Ave., Oklahoma City, center, was where Jake Harris allegedly killed his girlfriend, Amanda Miller. (Google Street View)

One of Miller's daughters, Haven Montoya, expressed her grief on Facebook.

"No, I'm not okay," she wrote in one post. "I was a mama's girl. That was my best friend. Ima make it to her too. I love you mommy." 

Harris was charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the Oklahoma County Detention Center without bond. 

Chris Eberhart is a crime and US news journalist for Fox News Digital. Email tips to chris.eberhart@fox.com or on twitter @ChrisEberhart48