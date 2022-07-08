Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oklahoma
Published

Oklahoma man pointed gun at Auto Zone employees after phone call put on hold, police say

Oklahoma City police said the suspect berated and cursed at the Auto Zone employees after being left on hold on the phone

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man is being sought in Oklahoma after he pointed a gun at Auto Zone employees because he was upset about being left on hold.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said the unidentified suspect entered the store near the Northwest Expressway and West Wilshire Boulevard. 

He was apparently upset that he had been left on hold for too long during a phone call, police said. Once inside, he berated the employees and cursed at them.

OKLAHOMA GOVERNOR CALLS FOR AUDIT OF TULSA PUBLIC SCHOOLS FOR POTENTIALLY MISHANDLING FUNDS, TEACHING CRT

  • Oklahoma City police
    Image 1 of 2

    Oklahoma City police said a man pointed a gun at Auto Zone employees. (Oklahoma City Police Department)

  • Oklahoma man points gun at Auto Zona employees
    Image 2 of 2

    A suspect is pictured in an Okalhoma City Auto Zone store. (Oklahoma City Police Department)

"He began berating employees, cursing at them, and eventually going out to his car to retrieve a gun, which he pointed at employees," police said in a statement. 

The suspect arrived at the store with a female and left in a vehicle. The car has an air freshener hanging from the rear view mirror, a sticker on the passenger-side window, a spoiler, and a paper tag.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.