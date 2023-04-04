Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Oklahoma City biker gang shootout leaves 3 dead, 3 injured; 1 arrested on murder charge, police say

One of the victims was arrested last year in another biker gang shootout in Texas

Michael Ruiz
By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
A biker gang shootout in Oklahoma City left 5 men and a woman shot and one suspected shooter behind bars over the weekend, police say, adding that more arrests are possible.

An altercation between armed men at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon on Newcastle Road erupted in gunfire Saturday night, city police said.

Three men died in the exchange, which involved at least nine people from "several" motorcycle clubs, according to authorities.

Police identified two as Francisco Tanajara, 38, and Eric Oberholtzer, 29. The third victim's identity had not yet been released Tuesday, pending positive identification and notification of family. 

BANK ACCOUNTS OF NEW YORK ‘ROOFIE MURDER’ VICTIMS DRAINED VIA FACIAL RECOGNITION TECHNOLOGY

Eric Oberholtzer was one of three men killed Saturday in an Oklahoma City shooting involving "several" biker gangs, police said.

Eric Oberholtzer was one of three men killed Saturday in an Oklahoma City shooting involving "several" biker gangs, police said. (Eric Oberholtzer/Facebook)

Tyler Myers, 34, was among three wounded victims.

The others were Felicia Wallace, 35, and Clayton Owens, 36.

A Facebook account under Myers' name shows him wearing a "1%er" pendant and posing with men wearing Homietos cuts. Oberholtzer had also posted images of himself wearing the club's colors on the platform.

OKLAHOMA CITY BAR SHOOTING KILLS 3 PEOPLE, INJURES 3 OTHERS: POLICE

Oklahoma City shooting suspect Tyler Myers wears a "1%er" pendant in a Facebook photo. He was one of six people shot in a biker gang-related shootout over the weekend, according to authorities, and faces a charge of first-degree murder for his alleged role in the brawl.

Oklahoma City shooting suspect Tyler Myers wears a "1%er" pendant in a Facebook photo. He was one of six people shot in a biker gang-related shootout over the weekend, according to authorities, and faces a charge of first-degree murder for his alleged role in the brawl. (Tyler Myers/Facebook)

The Texas-based group has been involved in violent altercations with the rival Bandidos gang over the years, including another public shootout almost exactly a year ago at a gas station on Interstate 45 in Madisonville, Texas, according to KBTX-TV.

Oberholtzer was identified as one of three men arrested in that incident. 

Surveillance video showed Myers and Oberholtzer entering the bar Saturday and speaking with a man wearing Bandidos symbols, according to an affidavit obtained by Oklahoma City's News 9.

Alleged biker gang member Tyler Myers was arrested after being released from a hospital after a shootout Saturday at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon in Oklahoma City.

Alleged biker gang member Tyler Myers was arrested after being released from a hospital after a shootout Saturday at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon in Oklahoma City. (Oklahoma County Detention Center)

At one point, a group of seven people appears on video following Myers and Oberholtzer before an unidentified man hit Myers over the head from behind.

At first, Myers tried to fend the group off with a chair, according to the outlet, but several people involved in the fracas pulled out guns.

A Google Maps street view of the Whiskey Barrel Saloon in Oklahoma City. Police say a shootout involving biker gangs led to three deaths and three injuries Saturday.

A Google Maps street view of the Whiskey Barrel Saloon in Oklahoma City. Police say a shootout involving biker gangs led to three deaths and three injuries Saturday. (Google Maps)

The exact order of events was not immediately clear, but Oberholtzer shot Tanajara, according to police. An unidentified man shot Oberholtzer, and the unidentified man died after Myers allegedly shot him.

Additional arrests are possible as detectives continue the investigation, according to police. Calls to the county prosecutor's office went unanswered Tuesday.

Myers was being held without bail on a first-degree murder charge in the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Oklahoma City Police homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports