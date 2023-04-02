Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Oklahoma City bar shooting kills 3 people, injures 3 others: police

The shooting happened at Whiskey Barrel Saloon in Oklahoma City

Andrea Vacchiano
Three people were killed at a shooting inside an Oklahoma City bar on Saturday night, police say.

The shooting took place at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon in southwestern Oklahoma City at 9 p.m. on Saturday. Three other people were injured.

Among the injured people, one was critically hurt and two had non-life threatening injuries.

Police told FOX 25 Oklahoma City that the three fatalities were declared dead at the scene.

Three people were killed at a shooting inside the Whiskey Barrel Saloon in Oklahoma City.

Investigators asked residents to avoid the scene at the time. Police have not released suspect information.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Oklahoma City Police Department for more information, but none was available.

There is no additional information about the shooting at this time. 