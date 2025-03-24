Ohio teacher placed on leave after allegedly visiting student's home to demand missing homework

An Ohio teacher has been placed on administrative leave after a student's family reported that the educator showed up at their home to demand missing homework.

The teacher showed up unannounced at the student's home on Wednesday and requested that the child grab the missing homework assignment, the family said.

During the interaction between the teacher and the student, a parent arrived home and confronted the teacher on the front porch.

The Hull Prairie Intermediate School (HPI) teacher will remain on leave pending the outcome of an investigation, Perrysburg Schools officials said in a statement.

The parent later e-mailed school administrators to inform them of the incident, and the teacher was placed on leave the following day. Police also opened an investigation into the incident.

"While we are limited in what we can share due to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) and the ongoing police investigation, please be assured that we take any concerns regarding student safety with the utmost seriousness," Perrysburg Schools Superintendent Thomas Hosler said in a message to families.

"The well-being of our students remains our highest priority, and we are fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities," Hosler continued.

The school district is "committed to maintaining a safe, respectful, and supportive environment for all students," Hosler said, adding that staff members are expected to "uphold professional boundaries" and "exercise sound judgment" in accordance with their legal, professional and ethical responsibilities.

Hosler said the district will take action when a staff member’s actions do not align with these standards.

The district is following all required procedures outlined in the Ohio Revised Code and the applicable collective bargaining agreement, he noted.

"These steps are essential to ensure due process is followed, protect the integrity of the investigation, and preserve the district’s ability to take appropriate action in response to the incident," Hosler said.

He continued, "We are grateful to the family who reported this concern immediately, allowing us to act quickly. We encourage all students and families to speak up whenever they have concerns about staff conduct so we can address them right away. We appreciate your patience and understanding as this investigation continues. We will provide updates as we are able, within the limits of the law."