School bus caught on camera engulfed in flames after driver's ‘quick response’ saves students from inferno

A heroic Ohio bus driver is credited with saving more than a dozen middle school students after a fire broke out in the vehicle on their way to school.

The fire started Thursday morning behind one of the rear wheels of the bus, prompting the driver to "quickly evacuate" all 15 Monticello Middle School students, according to Liz Kirby, Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District superintendent.

There were no injuries, and the fire was swiftly brought under control by the Cleveland Heights Fire Department.

"First and foremost, I can’t express how relieved I am that no one was hurt, and I am incredibly grateful for the quick response from the driver," Kirby wrote in a statement addressing the incident on the school district's website.

The driver, who asked to remain anonymous, credited annual bus evacuation drills with preparing the students for what to do in case of a fire.

"I also must credit the students for reacting so calmly and following the driver’s instructions to get to safety," Kirby said.

The school district is investigating the cause of the fire in partnership with the Cleveland Heights Fire Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

"Although bus 21 passed its annual mandated state inspection that just took place on Feb. 14, 2025, our mechanic[al] teams have re-inspected all buses in our fleet today out of an abundance of caution," Kirby said.

Another driver who was in the area picked up the students and got them to school, according to the school district.

Administrators, social workers, counselors, teachers and additional staff at the middle school offered support at school when students arrived, according to the statement.

"I am truly thankful for the safety of our students and the thoughtful action from the adults who care for them," Kirby said.

There are 380 reportable school bus fires each year, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The school district and fire department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.