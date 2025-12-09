Ohio surgeon allegedly forced abortion pills into sleeping girlfriend's mouth after learning of pregnancy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Ohio surgeon has been indicted for allegedly crushing abortion pills and placing them in his pregnant girlfriend's mouth as she slept, resulting in the suspension of his medical license ahead of a hearing.

Hassan-James Abbas, a 32-year-old surgical resident at the University of Toledo, allegedly administered the drugs in secret.

On Dec. 3, a Lucas County grand jury indicted him on six felony charges, including abduction, tampering with evidence, unlawful distribution of an abortion-inducing drug, disrupting public services, identity fraud and deception to obtain a dangerous drug, according to court documents.

Hassan began a romantic relationship with the unnamed woman in 2024 after he separated from his wife, a notice of opportunity for hearing and summary suspension provided to Fox News Digital states.

On Dec. 7, 2024, when the woman — referred to as "Patient 1" — told Abbas she was pregnant, he told her he wanted her to get an abortion.

When the woman said she did not want one, Abbas allegedly ordered the abortion drugs mifepristone and misoprostol using his estranged wife’s identity without her knowledge. He later allegedly crushed the pills and attempted to force them into the woman's mouth.

"Patient 1 woke up at 4:00 a.m. and saw that you were awake. She fell back asleep and then awoke to you physically on top of her," the notice states. "She thought it was a hug, but then, holding her down, you took your fingers and forced a crushed powder inside her bottom lip, beside her gums. You continued to hold Patient 1 down."

The woman left and called 911, but Abbas allegedly took her phone. She went to a hospital, where she was told the medication had ended the pregnancy.

The University of Toledo said Abbas was placed on administrative leave after his medical license was suspended in November.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the State Medical Board of Ohio said it issued the notice of opportunity for hearing and summary suspension to Abbas Nov. 5.

"The matter under investigation by the state is unrelated to his role at UToledo," a spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "UToledo holds its employees to the highest standards of professional conduct and will cooperate with the state medical board’s investigative processes.

"A summary suspension suspends a license to practice prior to a hearing," the statement said. "The suspension must be based on clear and convincing evidence that continued practice by the licensee poses a danger of immediate and serious harm to the public."

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for May 14-15, 2026, the board said.

"After the hearing, the Hearing Examiner will prepare a Report & Recommendation (R&R) that includes the basis for the hearing, the findings of fact, conclusions of law and a proposed disciplinary sanction for consideration by the Board members," it said.

The notice said Abbas cannot practice medicine or perform surgeries and must refer his patients to other doctors. In addition, the medical board determined his continued practice of medicine presents a "danger of immediate and serious harm to the public."